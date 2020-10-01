Tamera Mowry-Housley Shows Off Recent Weight Loss By Dancing In Skintight Leggings

Tamera's swivelling her hips to drop the pounds.

Tamera Mowry-Housley proudly showed off her recent weight loss in a fun Boomerang video posted to Instagram on Wednesday, September 30. The 42-year-old mom of two opened up about dropping the pounds and thanked her trainer for keeping her motivated.

The former Sister, Sister star put her hands above her head and stood with her legs apart. She swivelled her hips while she worked out in what appeared to be her hotel room.

Tamera flaunted her obvious natural beauty with her dark hair pulled back into a bun. She revealed her slimmed down figure in a white top with the sleeves rolled up to her elbows. She paired it with skintight cropped black leggings that showed off her toned calves and black and gray sneakers.

In the caption, she praised her personal trainer Jam Malibu for keeping her workouts fun. The actor and TV personality told her 8.1 million followers that she was still working hard on her stomach, which she said was the part of her body she finds it most difficult to slim down.

She also added the hashtag #HallmarkMovie, which appeared to be a reference to her upcoming festive movie Christmas Carnival. Tamera told Pop Culture @ Home last month that she was about to start shooting the project, which will be out later this year.

The video repeated itself several times and was set to the sounds of Anitta’s “Me Gusta” featuring Cardi B and Myke Towers.

Fans flocked to the comments section to heap praise on Tia Mowry-Hardrict’s twin for focusing on her health and fitness.

“No stomach a.k.a. Petunia! All I see is strength, power and dedication! Shake it like a Polaroid picture,” one person said with several emoji, including praising hands and a fire symbol.

“Your perseverance and hard work is a testament of who you are!! Good for doing things at your own pace and not giving up!! Hard work pays off! You gorgeous,” another said.

“Shake those hips girl!,” a third comment read with a winking face.

Tamera’s latest upload has so far been viewed more than 515,000 times and has over 530 comments.

Work on her latest project comes shortly after she announced she was leaving her spot as a co-host on the daytime talk show The Real after seven years and six seasons.

In message posted to Instagram, Tamera said she was looking “forward to spending more time with my family, pursuing amazing new opportunities, and embarking on the next chapter of my life.”