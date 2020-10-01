‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Could Crocodile Be Nick Carter?

After kicking off Season 4 of The Masked Singer in the U.S. last week, it seems everyone is trying so hard to guess who is underneath those costumes. A new contestant that was introduced to viewers last night was Crocodile, who has a lot of people talking.

For their debut performance, they sang Bon Jovi’s hit single “It’s My Life.” From the start, it was clear they are a male vocalist who might sing professionally. The panel — Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, and Ken Jeong — was very impressed with what they heard and stood up at the end. Scherzinger described their performance as “electrifying.”

In their first clue package, they said that becoming the Crocodile was a “natural selection.” They said that while growing up in Hollywood, they were forced to develop a thick skin. Crocodile said they are a warm, sensitive creature who wants to be loved back. Throughout the clips, a rainbow, an Italian flag, and a Las Vegas aesthetic were shown.

When it came down to the panel’s guesses, most of them seemed to think it is an established singer from a boyband.

Scherzinger went with Nick Lachey, who was a member of 98 Degrees, because they had a public breakup, which could link to the heartache clue.

Thicke also agreed with her and believed Crocodile is someone who rose to fame as a member of a pop band. The “Blurred Lines” hitmaker decided on New Kids on the Block star Donny Wahlberg as his first prediction.

Thicke mentioned that Wahlberg is McCarthy’s “boo,” which had her believing it might be him.

Jeong, who always goes for a wild guess, said actor Jon Hamm.

Fans on social media are also confident that Crocodile is someone who is a member of a boyband. However, they are guessing a name that wasn’t mentioned on last night’s show.

“Crocodile is Nick Carter. I know a Backstreet Boy when I hear one. #TheMaskedSinger,” one user tweeted.

“I’m calling it now. Crocodile is Nick Carter. Remember this tweet,” another person shared on Twitter.

“I just watched the clip of the crocodile on the @MaskedSingerFOX and If that is not @nickcarter then my Nick Carter fan status needs to be revoked that is one voice I know very well,” remarked a third account in a tweet.

Carter is one-fifth of the hugely successful pop group Backstreet Boys. They found fame at a very young age and became a household name in the 1990s, which relates to the growing up in Hollywood reference. The rainbow showed links to the “rainbow baby” his wife gave birth to last year, per Good To Know. According to Billboard, Backstreet Boys also had their own Las Vegas residency.

Crocodile currently remains in the competition, meaning viewers will have to continue watching to find out if Carter is underneath the costume.

