Abby Dowse Goes Braless Under A Slinky Mini Dress That Shows Her Curves

Aussie smokeshow Abby Dowse sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page this morning with a sizzling braless look that was just as classy as it was revealing. The blond bombshell poured her incredible figure into a slinky cream mini dress from Missy Empire, letting it all hang out as she posed on the floor of her living room.

The ribbed number hugged her figure in all the right places, perfectly showing off Abby’s sizzling curves. Although it boasted a mock neckline that hid her décolletage entirely, the dress was extremely deep-cut on the side, exposing a great deal of sideboob and even teasing a glimpse of her midriff. At the same time, it clung tightly to her chest, emphasizing her voluptuous assets. A chic necklace draped over the jewel neckline, falling in between her breasts and ensuring that all eyes were glued to her busty curves.

The outfit was cinched at the waist, accentuating Abby’s trim yet sinuous physique. The sleeveless design gave fans a peek at her toned arms, while the thigh-skimming hemline displayed the model’s chiseled pins.

The gorgeous blonde flaunted her lean legs as she knelt down by the couch, stretching her arms on either side of the L-shaped furniture piece. She raised one knee, showing off her sculpted calf as she elegantly arched her foot. She wasn’t wearing any shoes, showing off her chic white pedicure. Her hair looked tousled, tumbling over her shoulders in messy waves that framed her face. She peered at the camera with an intense, alluring stare, parting her lips in a provocative way.

The stylish décor served to further emphasize Abby’s outfit, making its seem like every element was specifically chosen to harmonize with her attire and accessories. She rested comfortably on a shaggy white rug, which matched the cozy blanket sprawled onto the couch. A pair of white and cream throw pillows complimented her dress and nail polish. A similarly-colored vase filled with flowers could be seen in a corner, adding a splash of green to the shot.

Abby penned a playful caption for her post, calling attention to her barefoot look. The upload was met with great enthusiasm by her over 2.4 million followers, racking up more than 14,300 likes and 360 messages in the first two hours of going live on the platform.

“Always bringing the heat,” wrote one person, leaving a fire emoji for emphasis. “Straight up jaw dropping how gorgeous you are,” they added.

“[It’s] October 1st and already I think I got a favorite pic of the month,” read another comment, trailed by a heart-eyes and raising-hands emoji. “So stunning looking natural and still so fire.”

“Get the paddles I’m having a heart attack,” quipped a third Instagrammer, who added a string of thumbs-up and rose emoji.

“Epitome of exquisite beauty and elegance,” gushed a fourth devotee, followed by four hearts.