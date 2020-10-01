NBA Rumors: Clippers Star Paul George Could Get ‘Shipped Out Of Town,’ Nets Emerging As Top Trade Destination

The Los Angeles Clippers traded for Paul George last summer with the hope that pairing him with Kawhi Leonard would give them a realistic chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning their first NBA championship title. Unfortunately, the tandem of George and Leonard failed to produce their desired result as the Clippers ended up being upset by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals. With his failure to live up to expectations as the Clippers’ second-best player, rumors have started to swirl around PG and his future with the team.

In a recent appearance on Straight Fire podcast, Jason McIntyre of Fox Sports talked about the trade speculations surrounding George. A source who spoke to McIntyre reportedly said that it wouldn’t be a surprise if PG gets “shipped out of town” in the 2020 offseason with the Brooklyn Nets as his potential landing spot.

“At the exit interviews, and this is just what I’ve heard, Paul George did not get rave reviews from his teammates,” McIntyre said, as quoted by Wil Leitner of Fox Sports Radio. “My source would not be shocked if Paul George was shipped out of town, and the potential landing spot is the Brooklyn Nets where he would then team with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. In exchange the Clippers would get something along the lines of Caris Levert, Spencer Dinwiddie, and some sort of second round draft pick to balance out the rest of the deal.”

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

With his inconsistent performance and inability to mesh well with his teammates on and off the court, there’s indeed a strong possibility that the Clippers would move George this fall. However, if ever they consider making him available on the trading block, it is highly likely that they would at least try to get the same assets that they gave up to acquire him from the Oklahoma City Thunder last summer.

One of the teams that could make an interesting offer for George in the 2020 offseason is the Nets. Since the successful acquisition of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in the 2019 free agency, the Nets have been active on the trade market searching for their third superstar. PG may have failed to leave a good impression in his first season in Los Angeles, but that isn’t expected to stop the Nets from bringing him to Brooklyn.

As McIntyre noted, the Nets might be willing to send a package that includes Caris LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie, and future draft picks to the Clippers in exchange for George. Aside from refilling their war chest of draft picks, the proposed deal would also allow the Clippers to acquire two quality players that would help Leonard carry the team next year.

LeVert, who has blossomed into an All-Star caliber player this season, could replace George as Leonard’s new superstar running mate, while Dinwiddie would immediately address their need of a starting-caliber point guard. If they feel like the Nets are very interested in acquiring the All-Star forward, the Clippers could also demand the inclusion of Jarrett Allen and a future first-round pick in the package.