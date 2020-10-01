‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Gremlin Quits Show & Reveals Themselves Before Elimination

The second group of contestants was introduced to Season 4 of The Masked Singer last night on Fox and it appears the show gets wilder each episode. One contestant that stood out and will probably always be remembered from now on is Gremlin. Before any voting took place, it seems the unmasked celebrity had an unexpected surprise for everyone.

As seen on Talent Recap’s official YouTube channel, Gremlin performed Ben E. King’s iconic “Stand By Me” for their debut performance. They mentioned that they chose to sing that song as a way of paying tribute to one of their best friends, Willy Deville, who passed away.

It was clear from the start that they were a male with a distinctive deep tone. It wasn’t completely obvious whether singing was something they did professionally but they definitely had a unique voice.

In their clue package, Gremlin explained that despite their “checkered history,” they are can actually be “quite charming” and a “true romantic.” They revealed that they love all animals as well as cooking. A boxing clue was shown as well as a clip of Gremlin whacking someone over the head with a glass of “41 proof.”

When it came down to the panel — Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, and Ken Jeong — having to guess who it could be, they all went with a different name.

Thicke expressed that it’s a voice that they know but they couldn’t quite put their finger on who it was. He decided on Jerry Lee Lewis as his first guess.

McCarthy assumed from the fighting clue and their growly voice that it might be Sylvester Stalone. However, she remembered that on her radio show, she played some audio that reminded her of Mickey Rourke, who was also in the film The Wrestler.

Jeong predicted that retired professional wrestler Steve Austin could be singing underneath the costume.

After the panel shared their theories and clues, Gremlin said they wanted to take off their mask. Host Nick Cannon tried to stop them from revealing themselves. Although, it seemed that Gremlin was willing to quit the show and expose who they were before the elimination.

Gremlin threw their head off and chucked it across the stage. Underneath was Oscar-nominated actor Mickey Rourke, meaning that McCarthy guessed correctly. The panel was completely shocked by the unexpected reveal as no one had ever quit straight after their performance.

After appearing in many successful movies, Rourke pursued a career in boxing. He said he took part in the 4th season because he was in the neighborhood and was asked if he would be interested to be a part in The Masked Singer.