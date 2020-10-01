Jessica Simpson, 40, Shows Off Her Killer Legs In Leopard-Print Dress With Skirt Lifted Up High

Jessica rocked an ensemble from her own clothing line while lounging on a couch.

Jessica Simpson looked glamorous and sultry while modeling a dress from her own line of apparel. The 40-year-old Open Book author kicked up her feet on a couch so that her fans also had a view of her incredible legs and stylish shoes.

The photo of Jessica was posted on the official account for her clothing label, Jessica Simpson Style. Her maxi dress featured a leopard-print pattern in an earthy color palette that complemented her tan complexion. The print’s black rosettes were small and placed close together to make the piece even more eye-catching. The garment’s bodice clung to her body to showcase her curves and her slim waist. It also boasted a plunging neckline that revealed an eyeful of her ample bust.

While her flowy skirt was long, she had it lifted all the way up to the tops of her thighs to show off her famously toned legs. She was stretched out on a curved Chesterfield sofa with brown tufted leather upholstery. She had both of her feet up on its cushioned seat. Her left knee was bent, drawing more attention to her shapely stems.

Jessica’s chic footwear was a pair of patent leather Pyllah pumps with stiletto heels, pointed toes, dual ankle straps, and vertical front straps. The shoes were black with a multicolored plaid print. She accessorized with stacked bracelets. Her blond hair was styled in a classic blowout with a center part.

Jessica leaned her head back against one of the couch’s rolled arms and reached up to touch her hair with her left hand. As she served up an alluring look, her companion on the couch simply looked tuckered out. She was joined by a shaggy dog with tan fur. The cute canine took up most of the remaining space on the sofa.

The setting of Jessica’s photo was a rustic room with French doors, pale hardwood flooring, and dark green walls. There was a still life painting on the wall above her, and a crystal chandelier hung from the ceiling.

The caption of the post mentioned how holiday parties will likely look a lot different this year, but Jessica’s fans seemed to agree that she looked as hot as ever at home in her party-worthy ensemble. She was deemed a “queen,” “hottie,” and “warrior girl” by her Instagram admirers.

While Jessica might not get to attend any big holiday events this year, she was one of the guests at her sister Ashlee’s recent baby shower. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, both siblings rocked Boho floral dresses at the intimate outdoor get-together.