Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Mourn The Loss Of Their Son ‘Jack’ On ‘Darkest Of Days’

Chrissy Teigen has just shared that she and husband John Legend have lost their baby, “Jack.” She took to Instagram on Wednesday, September 30 to reveal the tragic news. The announcement comes days after she was hospitalized with severe bleeding.

The 34-year-old model posted five heartbreaking photos and, in a lengthy post, opened her heart about the pregnancy, the baby, and her family.

The black-and-white photographs were taken just after their loss. In the first photo, Chrissy sat on the hospital bed and cried. She was hunched over, put her hands together as if in prayer, and had tears streaming down her face. The devastating pic showed Chrissy’s raw grief.

The second snap showed a profile view of her holding her son while the medical staff looked on. She sat on the edge of the bed, with a drip next to her, while staring down at the bundle in her arms. This snap is very similar to the final one.

John makes his first appearance in the third photo. The singer sat next to his wife and rested his head against her shoulder. Both of them had their eyes closed as they leaned into each other.

In perhaps the saddest image, Chrissy held her infant in her arms. She looked into his face while weeping, with John kissing her shoulder. In a telling pose, he placed his right hand on his left shoulder as if cradling himself while looking at Jack.

Chrissy posted that they were in shock and deep pain. She shared that they had never been able to stop the bleeding. Those who follow the celebrity know that she has been on bed rest since finding out about the pregnancy.

The outspoken wife and mother said that usually she and John never decided on the names of their babies until after they were born. This time around, they had been calling this baby “Jack.” She said that the little boy would always be a part of their family.

She then penned a personal note to Jack. She said that she was sorry that the very first moments of his life were riddled with complications. She told him that they would always love him

Chrissy went on to express her gratitude to all their supporters. She said that they felt the love and she appreciated their efforts.

Lastly, Chrissy was grateful for their children, Luna and Miles. However, on this “darkest of days” they would take the time to grieve the life of their lost son. She expressed her firm belief that they would get through it.

Chrissy’s post was met with an outpouring of love. More than 3.2 million people liked the image and it has received over 196,000 comments as fans reached out to her and John.