Abby Dowse Bares Peachy Booty In A Skimpy Thong Bikini At The Pool: ‘Time For A Dip’

Abby Dowse tantalized fans with a bootylicious Instagram update Wednesday afternoon, flaunting her peachy derrière in a thong bikini while sitting on the edge of a swimming pool. In her caption, the Australian beauty appeared to invite followers to a dip in the crystal-clear turquoise water, which almost matched the color of her skimpy swimwear.

The itty-bitty pool item comprised of a halterneck top and minuscule ruched bottoms, which sported a small triangular back that fully bared her buns. The high-cut thong had no trouble showing off her chiseled body, and featured narrow side straps that came up above Abby’s hips, emphasizing her waist and hourglass figure. Likewise, the top tied behind her back with a thing string secured with a coquettish bow. Although her chest was not visible due to the angle of the shot, followers could notice the item’s deep cut, which exposed a generous amount of sideboob.

Snapped from behind, the sizzling model glanced over her shoulder at the camera with a smoldering gaze. She held one hand on her thigh, calling attention to her voluptuous asserts. The gesture also allowed Abby to showcase the dainty bracelet adorning her wrist, as well as the rings on her fingers. Her hair framed her face, making it impossible to tell whether she was wearing earrings. Her long, blond tresses cascaded over her shoulder and down her back, nearly grazing her buttocks.

Abby gave off sultry vibes as she worked on her tan, basking in the golden sunlight that illuminated her toned figure. Sunshine hit her shoulder, arm, and backside, shining a natural spotlight on her round bottom. Meanwhile, the model’s face remained engulfed in shade, her lips slightly parted in a seductive expression.

Unsurprisingly, her admirers were all over the steamy upload, clicking the like button on her post more than 21,600 times in the span of 12 hours. The smoking-hot look also brought followers to the comments section by the masses, reeling in 422 messages in the same time frame. Many of her fellow model, such as Laura Amy, Lauren Dascalo, Nina Serebrova, and Kim Hartnett, left gushing comments praising her beauty. Other fans decided that a trail of emoji was enough to express their admiration.

“You look absolutely stunning,” wrote one person, adding a blue heart that seemed to mirror the color of Abby’s bikini.

“Wow, another amazing picture,” chimed in a second Instagrammer.

“I love your photos you are such a doll,” said another smitten fan.

“Dripping gorgeousness,” read a fourth message, followed by a string of flattering emoji.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Abby shared another photo of the same bikini earlier that day, which portrayed the bombshell from the front and treated her audience to an eyeful of cleavage.