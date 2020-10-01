NBA Rumors: Karl-Anthony Towns Could Form Celtics’ ‘Big Three’ With Jayson Tatum And Kemba Walker Next Season

After suffering another huge disappointment in the 2019-20 NBA season, rumors have once again started to swirl around All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns and his future with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Despite the addition of his close pal, D’Angelo Russell, before the 2020 February trade deadline, there are speculations that Towns may still consider following the footsteps of other superstars and start finding his way out of Minnesota this fall. The Timberwolves are yet to address the rumors surrounding the face of the franchise, but if he really demands a trade, they will be left with no choice but to entertain offers for him in the 2020 offseason.

One of the teams that are expected to express a strong interest in acquiring Towns from the Timberwolves is the Boston Celtics. According to Eddie Bitar of Fadeaway World, the Celtics could form a “Big Three” of Towns, Jayson Tatum, and Kemba Walker in the 2020-21 NBA season. In the proposed scenario, the Celtics will be sending a package that includes Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Daniel Theis, and two future first-round picks to Minnesota in exchange for Towns.

“KAT is a 7-foot big man who can dominate the inside and also be the primary scorer on offense. He is an exceptional rebounder and one of the best young players in the NBA. Towns is currently the franchise cornerstone for the Minnesota Timberwolves, although he has not had enough help to make his team relevant just yet. With the Boston Celtics, KAT will finally begin dominating the postseason with his skillset. A trio of Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker, and Karl- Anthony Towns is easily the best Big Three in the league and certainly in the East.”

Andy Lyons / Getty Images

Brown may be currently considered as one of the few untouchables on the Celtics’ roster. However, if they will be presented the opportunity to acquire a player of Towns’ caliber, team president of basketball operations and general manager Danny Ainge wouldn’t definitely think twice before making Brown available in trade talks. Bringing KAT to Boston would undoubtedly make the Celtics one of the heavy favorites to bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy next year.

Towns would tremendously improve their performance on both ends of the floor, giving them a very reliable scoring option, rebounder, quality rim protector, facilitator, and floor-spacer. This season, he averaged 26.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 50.8 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. Pairing Tatum with a talented center like Towns would enable the Celtics to keep themselves in the title hunt for at least the next five years.