‘Big Brother 22’ Week 8 Spoilers: The Committee Plans Their Suspected Triple Eviction

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother All-Stars.

A triple eviction is less than 24 hours away on this season of Big Brother. The houseguests have almost figured out the big twist, as they were given hints by neighbor Dr. Will Kirby yesterday that suggested a double, and possibly triple, eviction was looming. At first, the remaining players suspected there would be one houseguest eliminated last night, then two on Thursday. Now that two nights have gone by with nothing, they’re almost certain of what’s to come tomorrow evening.

As the minute’s tick by, the housemates have begun to plan what they’re going to do tomorrow. The Committee is slowly dissolving as its alliance members are deciding how to pick one another off. Two groups are forming, while pairs are also starting to branch out making the summer’s dominating alliance a disorderly mess. According to Big Brother Daily on Twitter, Tyler Crispen has been tossing around the idea of putting up Dani Briones and Nicole Franzel should he win the next Head of Household (HOH).

Tyler’s only concern is that if one of the women win the Power of Veto (POV) and pull themselves down, David Alexander would likely go up as the replacement nominee and be sent home. This would mean Dani and Nicole would be gunning for him immediately, which is dangerous with a back-to-back-to-back elimination.

CBS

Cody Calafiore is backing up Tyler since he hasn’t had the best feelings about Dani lately. Cody admitted he’d have no problem voting Dani out, no matter who she might be sitting next to on the block.

Christmas Abbott and Enzo Palumbo are also considering putting Nicole on the block immediately, as they feel she only gets more dangerous as the game moves on. The pair are afraid that she is going to start winning competitions now that they’re more crucial than ever, and they’re debating whether or not keeping a former winner in the game any longer is the smart move. Enzo and Christmas feel Nicole is more dangerous, where Tyler and Cody think Dani is the bigger threat.

Memphis Garrett is still hell-bent on getting David out of the game, as he has not liked the underdog the entire summer. Most of The Committee thinks it’s smart to bring David closer to the end, but Memphis doesn’t feel he deserves it like the rest of them do.

All of these conversations are built on the basis that Kevin Campbell will be the first houseguest voted out tomorrow evening. The players have made up their minds about the eviction, and David is safe for now.

The subsequent HOH is the most imperative of the season and will prove which Committee members were all talk, and who are actually ready to make major moves.