Madison Reed Shows Off Derriere While Showering In Mesh Bikini: ‘Influencers In The Wild’

Madison's sizzling snapshot was taken during a Mexican getaway.

Madison Grace Reed looked more ready for summer than fall in her latest Instagram share. On Wednesday, the 24-year-old influencer tantalized her fans by giving them a glimpse at one of the revealing bikinis that she packed for a trip to Mexico.

Madison’s stunning vacation photo was seemingly snapped during a shoot for Modeliste Magazine, which she tagged in the caption of her post. She also revealed that the image was taken on the premises of the Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita located on the Punta Muta peninsula in Nayarit, Mexico.

Madison was photographed making use of an outdoor shower. The square silver showerhead was attached to a freestanding wooden panel crafted from planks that were a rich mahogany color. The shower was located in a sandy area in front of dense tropical greenery, including a large palm plant with long, slender leaves.

The model rocked a dark taupe bikini constructed out of stretchy mesh fabric with white lining. Her top had skinny shoulder straps and a clasp-free back. The front of the swimsuit was almost completely hidden from view, which placed the spotlight on the bottoms’ revealing thong back. The upper middle portion of the garment featured more fabric than many thongs, but the lower half and sides still put Madison’s peachy posterior on full display. The sides were positioned high on her narrow hips, elongating her toned legs.

She accessorized with a single silver bangle bracelet and gold earrings with multiple hoops. Her short fingernails were painted a rich wine color. Her brunette hair was parted neatly down the center, even though it was soaking wet. Madison had the length of her locks pulled in front of her left shoulder so that her back was uncovered. She posed with her back arched and her right foot stepped slightly forward to accentuate the curves of her derriere.

Madison had to turn her head to the side to look at the camera. The expression on her face was unguarded and vulnerable. She was touching her hair with her left hand, while her right was raised up so that her wrist touched her bust.

It didn’t take long for Madison’s Instagram fans to take notice of her post. They double-tapped the image more than 17,000 times over a span of two hours, and they left more than 300 messages in the comments section.

“I feel bad for the beauty ceiling because you endlessly pummel it and push the limit,” read one remark. “You look amazing Maddy!”

“Great picture Maddy!!!!” another admirer wrote.

“Everything looks good on you,” a third fan added.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Madison previously impressed her fans with her taste in swimwear by rocking a unique macramé two-piece.