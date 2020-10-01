LeBron James Splashes $36.8M On Beverly Hills Mansion Once Owned By Katharine Hepburn

LeBron James is now the proud owner of a piece of Hollywood history after he closed on a $36.8 million mansion in Beverly Hills. Variety reported that the Los Angeles Lakers star now owns the compound, which is the former home of Tinseltown legend Katharine Hepburn.

LeBron’s interest in the house was first reported by Dirt back in July, but the deal was only finalized today. The multi-structure compound, which was built in the 1930s, is among the most sought after in the city.

The home, which was styled after a Mediterranean villa, boasts generous views and has the sort of history that defines Hollywood. Oscar-nominated early film star Charles Boyer was the first owner. RKO Pictures and its owner, Howard Hughes, bought the mansion from Boyer as part of a contract settlement with the actor.

Hughes, in turn, leased the property to Hollywood-starlet-turned-leading-lady Katharine Hepburn. The actress spent the majority of her golden years living under lease before soap opera creator Lee Phillip Bell bought the property for $2.9 million. During the following years, Bell and her husband restored the house to its former glory.

David McNew / Getty Images

Known in Los Angeles as one of the city’s most lavish homes and for having one of the most imposing driveways, the location is an icon of Hollywood.

Both impressive and sprawling, LeBron will now have access to two detached guesthouses, a floodlit tennis court and viewing pavilion, several alfresco entertainment areas, a pool house, and stunning views across the L.A. cityscape to Benedict Canyon and the Pacific Ocean beyond.

Inside, the opulent interiors include vaulted ceilings with exposed beams, as well as a large dining room featuring a massive skylight. Other notable interior features include a carpeted library and a movie theater.

It is unclear if LeBron plans to live in the home or whether the purchase is just part of his increasing property portfolio. The basketball legend already owns two multi-million-dollar mansions in L.A.’s upmarket district of Brentwood. One of those properties remains unused, while the second is a $23 million complex that serves as LeBron’s main residence.

LeBron is currently holed up in Orlando competing in the NBA’s “bubble” as the Lakers face the Miami Heat in this year’s Finals. The Inquisitr reported on Wednesday how LeBron admitted that playing in the bubble was the most mentally challenging experience of his career.

“I knew when I was coming what we were coming here for,” he said. “I would be lying if I sat up here and knew that everything inside the bubble, the toll that it would take on your mind and your body and everything else, because it’s been extremely tough.”