‘One Piece’ Chapter 992 Spoilers, Release Date: Eiichiro Oda Taking A Break Due To Illness

One Piece Wano Arc continues to get intense as the Nine Red Scabbards – Kinemon, Raizo, Denjiro, Kawamatsu the Kappa, Kiku, Izo, Ashura Doji, Nekomamushi, and Inuarashi – are set to engage in another epic clash against Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido. After the two Mink leaders took down Jack the Drought, the Nine Red Scabbards prepared themselves to sacrifice their lives to free the Land of Wano from Emperor Kaido. Unfortunately, fans would be needing to wait a little longer to see what will happen next as the popular manga is set to undergo a hiatus.

One Piece hiatus has become more frequent since the coronavirus spread in Japan as it forced the government to enforce a stricter health protocol that affected several businesses, including the manga industry. However, the latest One Piece break was revealed to be specifically related to Eiichiro Oda’s health. According to a Twitter post by Weekly Shonen Jump, the main reason behind the delayed release of One Piece Chapter 992 is because Oda fell ill.

“ONE PIECE has been confirmed to have 2 breaks in a row, with series resuming in Issue #46 with Cover and Lead Color Page. The reasons stated for these breaks are Oda suddenly falling ill.”

While wishing the popular manga creator a speedy recovery, some fans have already started making their own predictions regarding what will happen in One Piece Chapter 992. One of the most interesting topics being discussed at Reddit is the highly-anticipated appearance of former Whitebeard Pirates second division commander Marco the Phoenix and Big Mom Pirates officer Charlotte Perospero in the ongoing war in Onigashima.

The last time Marco the Phoenix and Perospero were featured was when they were entering the entrance of Emperor Kaido’s mansion. Before heading to the location of the battle, they came to an agreement to temporarily set aside their rivalry and join forces in taking down the strongest creature in the world. While Marco the Phoenix really intended to help the Straw Hat Pirates alliance in accomplishing their mission, Perospero chose to join their side because he was opposed to the idea of forming a pirate alliance with the Beast Pirates.

The potential arrival of Marco the Phoenix and Perospero would undeniably make a huge impact on the ongoing battle in Onigashima. Marco the Phoenix could help the Straw Hat Pirates deal with King the Wildfire and his flying subordinates, who are preventing Monkey D. Luffy and his crew from going to the rooftop. Meanwhile, Perospero could try persuading his mother, Emperor Charlotte Linlin, to leave the battlefield and reunite with their crew outside the Land of Wano.