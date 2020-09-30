Instagram Model Viktoria Varga Sizzles In Just A Towel For Latest Steamy Update

Model Viktoria Varga looked effortlessly stunning in an alluring photo for her latest Instagram update. In the snap, she was shot wearing a towel that was wrapped around her chest and embellished her assets as she applied makeup to her beautiful face.

The Hungarian bombshell is known for posting elegant snaps in chic outfits in different regions around the globe, and in this upload she playfully showed the work that goes into her eye-catching look. She was photographed for a black and white picture in a bathroom while she applied the finishing touches to her beauty routine. Varga – who is famously dating Italian soccer pro Graziano Pelle – tagged her location as Positano, Amalfi Coast, Italy.

The 29-year-old was captured from the waist up as she leaned her body over a sink to inch closer to the large mirror in front of her. Varga held her right hand to her chest to keep her assets covered, and lifted her left hand to apply mascara to her lashes. Her mouth was agape as she stared at her reflection to finish the application.

Varga had both her slender body, and long blond hair wrapped in towels. The one around her chest was tied in the middle and helped to accentuate her curves. Even though the fashion designer was not dressed, she had already accessorized with large earrings and a bracelet on her right wrist. Fans were treated to an eyeful of her cleavage that was barely covered.

For the caption, the social media influencer added a quote that joked about taking 30 extra minutes to be “ready in 5.” She added a slew of hashtags to the caption including “#bosslady” and “#makeupaddict,” and tagged photographer Akram Soliman in the photo before uploading the post on Wednesday.

Many of Varga’s 479,000 Instagram followers noticed the bathroom snap, and nearly 8,800 showed their appreciation by hitting the like button. The model had more than 120 comments in just over 16 hours, as her replies were flooded with heart-eye and kiss-face emoji. Fans praised Varga’s gorgeous physique in both English and Italian.

“So beautiful and gorgeous!!! U look amazing!!!” an excited follower wrote.

“Wow this photo is incredible!” an Instagram user commented

“Classy! Wow!” a fan wrote while adding two heart-face emoji.

“So beautiful and glamorous! You look like a movie star,” another admirer added.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the month Varga flaunted her fit backside in a red thong bikini. She was photographed out on the gangplank of a boat as she showed off her booty in the revealing suit.