One Direction Star Harry Styles Predicted To Win Big At 2021 Grammys

Harry Styles sold millions of records and enjoyed sold out global concert tours as part of One Direction, but he never won a Grammy. Now a solo artist, HITS magazine has predicted the singer is favorite to win the Best Album award at the 2021 Grammys.

Released in 2019, Harry’s album “Fine Line” has won rave reviews and spawned several hit singles. Despite its launch last year, it is eligible for the 2021 Grammy Awards. HITS magazine says the success and critical impact of the album make it one of the favorites heading into awards season.

The music periodical tweeted an image of the latest cover and offered the following its prediction. According to the publication, Harry’s successful year has set him on course for plenty of awards over the coming months. “Adore You” is also tipped to win best record at the Grammys.

Harry is on the cover of @HITSDD’s Grammy Preview edition. “Columbia’s Harry Styles, whose smash Fine Line album has yielded two giant #1 singles in ‘Adore You’ and ‘Watermelon Sugar’, is widely considered among the strongest contenders for major Grammy glory early next year.” pic.twitter.com/3P8WPeb0YS — HSD???? (@hsdaily) September 29, 2020

As reported by Capital FM, Harry is the cover star of the HITS Grammy edition this month. The singer looks charming wearing a throwback denim jacket with gold buttons. Harry’s hair is elegantly slicked back as he poses for the camera.

The publication predicts the One Direction star will face competition in the race for the Best Album award. Specifically, the magazine said Jhené Aiko, Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, The Weekend, and Lil Baby will also be in the running.

However, it is Harry, 26, who could be leading the way after a hugely successful 18 months as a solo star. In fact, the singer has posted the kind of success he previously enjoyed with One Direction.

For example, the lead singles from “Fine Line”, “Adore You” and “Watermelon Sugar” both reached Number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Follow-up releases “Falling” and “Lights Up” both reached the Top 10 on the same chart. The album also made Number 1, becoming Harry’s second consecutive chart topper in the U.S. following 2017s self-titled release.

It also holds an interesting record in chart history. It was the last album to reach top spot in the 2010s and the first number one album of the 2020s. Harry was expected to tour behind the disc during this year, but as reported by Rolling Stone, the tour was postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier this week, it emerged in Grazia that Harry is reportedly dating Tracee Ellis Ross. The report suggests Harry has been dating actress and host in secret for months. Last week, The Inquisitr reported on a new hairstyle sported by Ellis Ross, 47, on her Instagram in a hilarious video.