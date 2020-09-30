Mindy Kaling Slams Donald Trump In Humorous Tweet, Says It’s ‘Easy’ To ‘Denounce White Supremacy’

Mindy Kaling took President Donald Trump to task on Wednesday, slamming his recent comments made during Tuesday’s chaotic presidential debate.

“I denounce white supremacy! See that was so easy,” she wrote on Twitter.

Kaling wasn’t exactly explicit that she was critiquing Trump, although the insinuation seemed obvious, considering how much of an impact the president’s comments (or lack thereof) had on people who responded to the issues of the debate.

Trump came under fire after he didn’t directly condemn white supremacy and so-called Proud Boys, or the far-right group classified as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, The Inquisitr reported. When asked if he would denounce the group and other right-wing extremists who have been behind numerous domestic terrorist acts, Trump instead told them “stand back and stand by,” and said groups already celebrated the phrase by turning it into a new graphic using their older logo.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Kaling posted the tweet at 1:54am after the debate, and already, the post racked up over 150,000 likes (and still counting) and more than 14,000 retweets. Over 500 users also quoted the tweet and gave their opinions, with some in favor of Kaling’s critique and some against.

Of the many comments on the post, numerous users supported Kaling, railing against what they called Trump’s “ignorance,” often calling him a “Racist in Chief.”

“Really, it took no time or effort to utter those words. He is who he is!!!” exclaimed a user, showing how predictable the president can be and how the question wouldn’t necessarily make him change his ideals.

“He can’t denounce it because it is at the very heart of his support. He has backed himself into a corner if the dems strategists had some skill they would force him to repeatedly admit how far into the white supremacy alt right rabbit hole he really has gone. It’s simple,” explained one follower, noting how difficult a task it is to actually force Trump to make the denunciation.

There were several users, however, who disagreed with Kaling, showing their support for Trump and defending his politics.

“He should have said it but I’m never voting for the pro-murdering fully developed children in utero party. Thanks but no thanks,” one person stated, noting the progressive, pro-choice politics they didn’t support.

In addition to the defending Trump, other people simply wondered why critics took such issue with his response, arguing that his non-direct condemnation wouldn’t have magically ended racism.