Bebe Rexha Gets Tiny White Top All Wet While Dying Hair A Bright Color

Bebe showed off her new look in an Instagram video.

Bebe Rexha totally transformed her hair all by herself, and her fans loved it. On Wednesday, the “I’m a Mess” hitmaker took to Instagram to show off her new look and the messy results of her bold dye job.

Bebe, 31, shared a video filmed inside a bathroom. She rocked a tiny white camisole with thin spaghetti straps and a low scoop neck. The singer made the shirt even more revealing by wrapping a black hair tie around a handful of fabric on one side. This transformed the camisole into a crop top, and it created a tighter fit. The rest of her outfit consisted of a pair of black bottoms and clear disposable gloves.

Bebe’s shoulder-length mane was its usual platinum color at the beginning of the video. Her silky tresses were styled in soft waves and parted to the side.

Bebe held up the tube of bright red dye that she was about to use to give her blond bombshell look an edgy update. She squeezed a large amount of the substance into one hand as she laughed. She then rubbed her hands together and began distributing it throughout her hair, beginning with the ends. A few drops of dye ended up on her cheek and forehead. She took a quick break to playfully growl at the camera while making a claw shape with her hand.

The footage then cut to a shot of Bebe rinsing the excess color out in the sink. She flipped her head back, allowing the red-tinted water dripping from her mane to soak the top of her shirt. The “You Can’t Stop the Girl” songstress gave the camera a sassy look as she stood back to let her viewers admire her handiwork. The clip ended after she tousled her damp tresses around a bit and leaned toward the camera.

In her caption, Bebe asked her followers what they thought of the new her, but some of her followers were more focused on the Doja Cat song playing in the background. As reported by Just Jared, Bebe and the “Say So” songstress were spotted filming a music video last week. It was for a new song rumored to be titled “Baby I’m Jealous.”

“Bebe x Doja we love to see it,” wrote one fan in the comments section of her post.

“Baby, I’m Jealous is coming” another admirer predicted.

Other fans commented on the musician’s new look and her ruined shirt.

“I am amazed as a celebrity that you’re doing this yourself rather than a stylist,” one remark read.

“Looks amazing on you but what about that poor top,” said another message.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Bebe also thrilled her fans last month when posed in a revealing monokini with flashy flame details.