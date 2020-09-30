Nina Serebrova Rocks Bell Bottom Jeans For Racy Topless Photos

Nina Serebrova gave her 2.8 million Instagram followers something to look at on Wednesday, September 30, with her most recent post. The Belarusian model took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of snapshots of herself clad in blue jean bottoms and nothing at all on her torso, opting to go fully topless.

The two-part slideshow captured Serebrova posing on a rooftop in downtown Miami, Florida, according to the geotag. For both shots, she stood with her back turned to the camera. In the first, she folded her arms over her chest, providing some coverage while still showing off plenty of sideboob.

In the second, Serebrova stretched her arms up above her head. However, she twisted her torso forward and away from the photographer, ensuring that her chest was not on display. Her black hair was styled down in straight strands that cascaded against her bare back.

Serebrova rocked a pair of denim pants boasting extravagant bell bottoms that covered her entire feet. The upper half was ultra-tight, combining the more modern skinny design with the iconic 1970s cut. The stretchy fabric clung to her body, outlining her slender legs. The pants were high-rise and hugged her itty-bitty waist.

In the caption, Serebrova teased her fans by asking if they thought if the front view was good. She revealed that her pants were from Fashion Nova, a brand she represents, as noted in her Instagram bio.

The post has attracted more than 28,600 likes and upwards of 450 comments within eight hours. Serebrova’s fans didn’t skimp on compliments in the comments section, praising everything from her ensemble to her shape.

“Blue jeans, white shirt,” wrote one user, a reference to a Lana Del Rey song.

“The best view is your eyes!!! because it is the mirror of your heart!!!!” replied another fan.

“Side is looking [fire],” a third admirer chimed in, using three emoji in place of the word.

“Yes those blue jeans looks so amazing on you [two heart-eyes emoji] Love the sweet design and color,” added a fourth fan.

Serebrova is well-known among her fans for her racy Instagram updates. Earlier this week, she shared a video that showed her enjoying a bubble bath while wearing just a skimpy two-piece bathing suit, as The Inquisitr has pointed out. It featured a floral print in red against a salmon pink background. It included a classic triangle top with spaghetti straps that went around her neck and back. The clip was shot for Bang Energy for which she is an ambassador.