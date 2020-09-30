Lyna Perez Shows Off Major Underboob In A Minuscule Blue Bikini While Sitting In A Sauna

Lyna Perez turned up the heat on her Instagram page today with a hot new photo that has proved hard to ignore.

In the snap, Lyna sent temperatures soaring as she flaunted her bombshell figure in a minuscule blue-and-white snakeskin-print bikini that left little to the imagination. The scanty two-piece included a halter-style top that was hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets, which nearly spilled out of the piece from every angle. It had a plunging neckline and minuscule triangle cups that covered up only what was necessary of her chest so as not to violate any of Instagram’s strict nudity guidelines. The scandalous design made for a racy display of underboob as the model worked the camera, though her audience hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW display.

Lyna’s also sported a pair of tiny bottoms that were nearly out of sight due to its skimpy design, taking her barely there look to the next level. The garment boasted a dangerously high-cut style that showcased her toned legs and hips in their entirety. It also had a thin waistband that sat at an angle over her midsection, accentuating her trim waist while also drawing eyes toward her flat midsection and abs.

The model appeared to be sitting in a sauna in the new addition to her feed. She angled her body toward the camera, pressing her shapely thighs together as she gazed at the lens in front of her with a sultry stare. She rested both hands on top of her bosom as she tugged at the thin straps of her bikini top in a teasing manner, giving the shot even more of a seductive and sensual vibe.

She wore her brunette locks down for the shot. They were styled in deep waves that spilled evenly down to her shoulders and behind her back, perfectly framing her face and striking features along the way. Lyna also added a set of dainty necklaces for a hint of bling.

Fans wasted no time in showering the skin-baring snap with love. It has racked up more than 85,000 likes within just three hours of going live, as well as 8,000-plus comments and compliments.

“What a Goddess angel woman you are!!! Congrats!!! Blessings and luck,” one person wrote.

“My favorite pic, so beautiful,” praised another fan.

“Very gorgeous, great body and gorgeous in that bikini,” a third follower gushed.

“Super hot,” remarked a fourth admirer.

Lyna always seems to impress her followers when she rocks a swimsuit on Instagram. In another recent upload, the model showcased her phenomenal curves in an impossibly tiny white two-piece while standing in the pool. That look was met with considerable praise as well, and has amassed more than 136,000 likes since going live.