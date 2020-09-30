‘The Conners’ Take Jobs At Roseanne’s Old Wellman Plastics Workplace In Pandemic-Themed Season 3 Promo

A new teaser shows how the clan is coping with COVID-19.

The Conners have taken jobs at a place that is very familiar to fans of the original Roseanne series.

In a new promo for the third season of the ABC sitcom posted to the spinoff’s official Instagram page, the late Conner matriarch’s daughters, Darlene and Becky (Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson), were seen working at Wellman Plastics, the factory that Roseanne Barr’s character worked at in the early seasons of the original sitcom in the late 1980s.

In the teaser, the sisters wore blue aprons and plastic face shields as they worked the lines in the factory their mom clocked in at more than 30 years earlier.

“Let’s just be happy we’re working,” Becky told Darlene, who replied that it’s “easier said than done” before her big sis decorated her face shield with a marker.

Fans may recall that Roseanne, Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), and Crystal (Natalie West) all worked at Wellman Plastics until the toxic work environment caused them to quit. In early episodes of the sitcom, their supervisor, Booker, was played by George Clooney.

The new promo also featured “quarantine” hair, temperature checks at the front door, and some fatherly wisdom from patriarch Dan Conner (John Goodman), who promised his family they would get through this crisis the way they always did: With TV, beer, and placing blame on the government.

In the comments section to the video, fans were surprised to see the Roseanne’s daughters doing her old job.

“Can’t wait to see Becky and Darlene at Wellman Plastics. This is gonna be a great season!” one viewer wrote.

“I hope they bring back Booker as their boss! How cool would that be!” another added.

“This is going to be an interesting season. I see Louise [Katey Sagal] is back. I can’t wait,” a third fan chimed in.

Showrunner Bruce Helford previously teased that the Conner clan would be financially impacted by the pandemic, so it’s no surprise that the family is doing new things in the upcoming episodes when the show moves to Wednesday nights starting October 21 on ABC.

“I would think somebody in the family would be taking the jobs no one else wants, [like] working in grocery stores,” he told TVLine earlier this year. “They’d be taking jobs that put them at risk because they need the money, like most of blue-collar America.”

He also teased that Becky and Jackie’s Lanford Lunchbox diner could be in jeopardy due to COVOD-19 shutdowns, and that appears to be the case if she’s clocking in at the town factory now.