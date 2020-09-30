Anna Katharina Slays In Stylish White Bikini To Show What Fall In Los Angeles Looks Like

Anna Katharina stunned many of her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, September 30, when she took to her account to post a snapshot that showed her in a smoldering bikini that showed off her enviable body.

Anna was captured on a beach, which included tall palm trees and elegant buildings in the background. The photographer captured her from a three-quarter angle, shooting her from the left. She focused her gaze at a point in the distance as she seductively parted her lips. Her dirty blond hair was styled down and she used her right hand to pull the front to the side.

Anna wore a bright white two-piece bathing suit that contrasted with her deeply tan skin. The top featured a stylish design, with a decorative frill lining the neckline and straps that boasted cut-outs resembling the popular Mexican banners known as papel picado. The triangle cups had a few layers of ruffle details that further added to the romantic vibe.

On her lower body, Anna wore a pair of matching bottoms that had the same banner-like frills along the side straps, which she wore low. The front dipped slightly, forming a V shape that showed off her tight lower stomach.

She also revealed that her suit was from Fashion Nova, a fashion retailer she often gives a shout-out to on her Instagram feed.

Anna captioned the shot with a teasing message that indicated this is what fall looks like in Los Angeles.

The post has garnered more than 10,400 likes and upwards of 160 comments within three hours of going live. Her fans flocked to the comments section to rave about Anna’s body and beauty, showering her with wide-ranging compliments.

“There is something about the symmetry of your face that drives me crazy. I can’t figure it out,” one user replied.

“She is so beautiful and swimsuit looks gorgeous on her,” raved another fan.

“Wow, great shot, love this suit on you, always beautiful and a very sexy lady,” a third admirer added.

“You’re super sexy no matter what you wear bae!” a fourth admirer chimed in.

Anna is no stranger to rocking swimsuits in her Instagram posts. Last week, she shared another such image in which she had on a bright neon pink two-piece, as The Inquisitr has previously reported. Her bikini top boasted an upside-down design, with the triangles facing her ribcages and the bottom edges coming together to create a U-shaped neckline. She lowered her bottoms a bit for the shot. She posed outdoors in front of a white railing overlooking some trees.