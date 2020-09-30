Nicole Scherzinger Slays In A Figure-Hugging, Sequin-Covered Purple Dress

Pop star and television personality Nicole Scherzinger loves to share her stylish ensembles for The Masked Singer with her 4.5 million Instagram followers, and her latest post was no different. She posted a smoking-hot double update in which she showcased her ensemble and beauty look, including a hashtag in the caption that indicated the look was for the show.

The first shot focused on Nicole’s upper body, including her glam makeup and hairstyle. Her dark locks were parted in the middle and they tumbled down her chest in soft waves. The garment featured a straight neckline that stretched across her chest and showed off just a hint of cleavage. It also put her slender arms on display.

Nicole matched her nail color to her outfit, and her long nails were painted a deep purple hue. She also had a statement ring featuring pale purple and blue stones, and she raised one hand to show it off.

For the second snap, Nicole posed in front of a plain white wall that allowed the bold colors and fabric of her ensemble to truly shine. The garment she wore was a strapless dress with a figure-hugging silhouette. The entire piece was crafted from a sequin-covered material that caught the light and shimmered in the shot. The material clung to her slim waist and stretched out over her pert posterior.

Nicole crossed her arms in front of her chest, and showed off a statement ring she had on her other hand. Her hair tumbled down her back, reaching nearly all the way to her waist, and she looked stunning in the bodycon look.

She encouraged her fans to share their favorite color-themed emoji in the caption, and many of her fans raced to the comments section to fulfill her request or simply to shower her with compliments. The post racked up over 388 comments and 7,700 likes within just 12 minutes of going live.

“Can we talk about how stunning you are!!! Queen you look schermazing,” one fan wrote, followed by a string of heart emoji.

“This is an example of a perfect woman,” another follower remarked.

“You look like a goddess,” a third fan added.

“You are just incredible. Such a fan,” yet another chimed in, including several flame emoji to accentuate his point.

