Sara Underwood Rocks Tiny Floral Bikini While Sipping A Drink In Stunning Lake Photos

Sara Underwood shared yet another one of her stunning adventures in nature on Instagram this week. The model posted a collection of photos featuring a breathtaking view of Lake Tahoe as she rocked a skimpy floral bikini and sipped on a beverage.

The photos showed Sara posing on a large bed of rocks overlooking crystal clear waters. In one shot, she ventured out into the lake. A small cluster of trees could be seen on land in the distance, as well as some snowy mountains. It looked to be a clear day as the sun highlighted the model’s tan skin. The scenery was certainly breathtaking, but fans were likely focused on Sara’s beauty.

Sara’s look included a white triangle-shaped top covered in green and pink flowers. The barely-fitting cups squeezed her cleavage out at the center. Additionally, her sideboob was on show.

Sara’s flat, toned tummy was on display between the top and a matching low-waisted thong. The sides came up above her hips and hugged her curvy figure while her muscular legs and pert derriere were on show.

Sara completed the outfit with some orange fringe earrings. Her hair was tied up in her signature messy bun, with multiple strands left out to frame her face. She held a carved coconut with a straw in one hand.

The first photo was a gorgeous aerial shot that showed Sara perching on the rock with one leg outstretched. She leaned back one one arm and soaked up the sun. The second image was taken at a closer angle as the babe bit the straw.

Finally, the third shot showed Sara standing on the rocks and facing the water, giving fans a glimpse of her toned backside. She pointed her toes to sculpt her pins as she held her shoulders high and looked off into the distance.

The post received more than 16,000 likes and nearly 200 comments in an hour as fans showered Sara with praise.

“OMG these photos!!!! Incredible!!!!” one fan wrote.

“Wow. You pick the most beautiful spots. What a view,” another user added.

“You look incredible!” a third person wrote.

“Amazing photos and a gorgeous girl,” a fourth fan added with hearts.

Sara’s fans know that she can slay any look, from swimwear to streetwear. In another nature share, she did the latter as she rocked a white corset top and cuffed jeans that flaunted her perfect physique. That post garnered more than 20,000 likes.