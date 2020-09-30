Savannah Prez Bares Sculpted Body In Sexy Bikini: ‘All About The Glutes’

Savannah Prez gave her 815,000 Instagram followers something to be motivated by on Wednesday, September 30, in her latest post. The Belgium fitness model and trainer took to the photo-sharing platform to share a snapshot of herself flaunting her sculpted body in a sexy bikini that did her nothing but favors.

Prez was photographed on a beach during what appeared to be late afternoon. The background was blurry, but it included the ocean and a deserted setting. The geotag indicated she was in her native Belgium.

Prez wore a of two-piece bathing suit, which made her sun-kissed complexion stand out. The bottoms were high-rise and boasted a hipster design that clung to her toned hips. Red and navy blue lines adorned the waistband. It had a thong back that bared her toned booty, making it the center of attention.

Prez paired her bottoms with a matching bra that featured the same red and navy details along the bottoms edge and adjustable shoulders straps.

Her brunette hair was pulled back in a ponytail. Prez accessorized her glam beach look with heart-shaped earrings and a couple of stylish bracelets.

Prez shared in the caption that she has uploaded a new video to her YouTube channel that was “all about the glutes.” She said she included useful information and tips about glute training and also specific routines for this body part.

Within three hours, the photo has attracted more than 20,800 likes and over 230 comments, proving it was a quick hit with her fans. Most of them took to the comments section to praise Prez’s enviable bod and shape, including a host of compliments.

“Amazing look and shape! Please all, do sports! This is great way to make you life happier,” one user wrote.

“Been following you for a long time, and this is DEFINITELY my favourite pic of YOU. not that the others weren’t good,” replied another admirer.

“You are perfect, love your glutes, muscle tone and curves. Beautiful,” a third user chimed in.

“Yess finally [heart-eyes emoji] can’t wait to record all your notes,” added a fourth fan.

Prez recently shared another swimsuit photo with her fans. In it, she also posed with her back toward the viewer, once again drawing attention to her tight buns, as The Inquisitr has previously written. She had on a two-piece featuring a print of leaves in bright green and blue tones agains white. As indicated, the photo was taken during a recent vacation she took to Greece. In this particular shot, she was at the Kallithea Springs in Rhodes.