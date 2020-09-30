Teyana Taylor Flaunts Her Curves In Formfitting Dress For First Post-Pregnancy Pictures

Teyana Taylor posted a series of pictures on her Instagram today which flaunted her dazzling curvy figure as she rocked a formfitting dress.

Despite recently giving birth to her second child, Teyana’s physique was stunning in the three pictures she released, which appeared to be taken on a balcony or deck of some sort, as there was a picturesque view of the city featured below.

The 29-year-old sizzled in a grey long-sleeve dress that hugged every area of her body. The dress was tight enough to display the toned outlines of her sculpted midsection and legs. The outfit featured a plunging neckline, which exposed her insane cleavage.

She accessorized her ensemble with a white bucket hat, oversized earrings, a chain around her neck, and a pair of eye-catching white sneakers.

In her first picture, Teyana rested her right forearm on the ledge of the balcony while her hand grasped the ledge. Her left arm, meanwhile, appeared relaxed as it naturally laid at her side. The singer pushed her hips out slightly to the side, which displayed her curves. Her right foot was placed a half-step in front of her other foot. Teyana looked down at the floor while she maintained a serious expression.

Teyana’s hourglass figure was also displayed in the second photo she posted. Her right arm remained in the same position as the previous shot. However, her photographer seemed to catch Teyana’s left hand midway on its way towards her face. She crossed her right leg over her left and appeared to be leaning more of her weight against the railing.

Similar to the initial shot, Teyana gazed down at the marble floor she stood on.

In her final snapshot, Teyana’s photographer lowered their position so the camera was angled from the ground and pointed upwards. She turned her backside toward the lens, which displayed her toned derriere. The singer looked over her shoulder as she gave her 11.2 million followers a glare. She also tagged her husband, professional basketball player Iman Shumpert, in the shot and placed the tag of his username on her backside.

In under an hour, more than 800 fans made their way to the comments section and expressed how impressed they were about her post-pregnant physique.

“Her body went right back,” one person complimented.

“The fact that she jus had a baby an snapped back that quick,” another fan commented.

“Just had a baby WHEREEE,” a third person wrote.

According to a report from CNN, Teyana recently gave birth to her second child in her own bathroom instead of going to a hospital, which she chose to do with the birth of her first daughter in 2015.