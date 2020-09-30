Sofia Jamora Arches Her Back, Pulls Down Miniskirt To Showcase Ample Cleavage & Tight Abs

Popular influencer Sofia Jamora seems to getting in the mood for autumn colors. Her latest Instagram update featured her looking smoking hot in a revealing orange ensemble that put her fabulous figure on display.

Sofia’s outfit consisted of a bikini top and an even brighter miniskirt in the pumpkin color. The top had classic triangle-shaped cups that gave her the perfect opportunity to show off her ample chest. A gold detail in the center helped draw the eye to her cleavage. The skirt was amazingly short and featured a ruched seam that went halfway down the front. She paired the skimpy set with strappy stilettos.

The model wore her hair parted in the middle and down in waves. She accessorized with layered gold necklaces. She also sported a neon green polish on her fingernails and a white polish on her toenails.

The post consisted of two snapshots. Sofia kept all distractions to a minimum and posed in front a lavender wall.

In the first frame, Sofia pulled down one side of her skirt revealing a good portion of her lower abdomen. The image was cropped in the middle of her thighs, and it was taken at a close angle, giving her fans a good look at her flat tummy. She gave the camera a sultry look while she cocked one hip to the side, emphasizing her hourglass shape.

Sofia turned up the heat in the second frame by striking a more provocative pose. She arched her back, flaunting her cleavage and taut midsection. Her thumbs were hooked in the top of skirt, pulling it down to her hip bones. The photo captured all of her body, showcasing her shapely legs. She tilted her head back and pouted at the camera as her long hair cascaded over one shoulder.

The post proved to be a smash hit garnering more than 70,000 likes within the first hour it was shared.

Many of Sofia’s fans flocked to the comments section to dole out the compliments.

“Seeshh [sic] man its illegal to look like you do,” quipped one admirer.

“Wooooow Baby you’re absolutely Gorgeous Sweetheart,” a second Instagram user added.

“You are on another level!!” a third comment read.

“Love, love, love you and every of your pics and clips Sofia,” wrote a fourth follower.

Sofia has been on an orange kick lately. Earlier this week, she caused quite a stir among her followers when she shared a set of videos that saw her rolling around on a floor while sporting a barely there thong swimsuit that included shades of orange, yellow and black.