Instagram Model Caroline O’Mahony Shows Off Fit Booty In Skintight Blue Leggings While Working Out

Fitness model Caroline O’Mahony put her athletic figure on display in a series of workout videos for her latest Instagram update. In the clips, she was filmed in a skintight ensemble that flaunted her curvy backside while she performed various exercises.

The Irish stunner has gained a large online following thanks to her gym posts, and in this upload she worked on her upper body. She added five vids where she hit up different machines for the intense routine. O’Mahony wore her long dark hair up in a ponytail, and sported a tight-fitting ensemble from Alphalete. The popular YouTuber had on a baby blue sports bra that had criss-cross straps in the back that left her shoulders exposed. She also rocked a pair of matching high-waist leggings that were skintight and outlined her legs along with a pair of white Nike sneakers.

In the first slide, the 22-year-old used a pulley cable to do deltoid extensions. She was filmed from behind as she looked into a mirror to check her form. O’Mahony held onto the machine with her free hand while extending her right arm. For the next clip, she took a seat as she performed lat pulldowns.

O’Mahony remained seated for the third vid. With her left arm she pulled back on the handle of a machine while using her left arm. This angle gave viewers an eyeful of her sculpted shoulders. The influencer switched to lateral raises in the fourth slide, and her hourglass figure was prevalent in the video. In the final clip, O’Mahony stood up and bent her knees while performing a cable pull. This angle accentuated her jaw-dropping booty that was enveloped in her tight leggings.

For the caption, O’Mahony mentioned doing routines that focused on her shoulders in recent months, and that she has seen serious gains. She added blue heart and flex emoji along with two hashtags before uploading the footage on Wednesday.

Many of the model’s 689,000 Instagram followers took notice of the videos, and nearly 11,000 showed their support by hitting the like button in just over four hours after they were posted. O’Mahony received more than 80 comments in that time, as her replies were peppered with fire emoji. Fans complimented her stunning physique.

“Your workouts always motivate me!!” one fan commented.

“Yesss Caroline omg,” a follower wrote while adding heart-eye emoji.

“Upper body goals,” another added.

“Love it! And the blue,” a fan responded.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the month O’Mahony put her cleavage and chiseled midsection on display in a bra and matching panties set.