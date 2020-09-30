Valeria Mercado Exposes Thong Under Skintight Pleather Pants In Daring New Update

Valeria Mercado thrilled her 1.1 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, September 30, with a hot new post that saw her rocking a daring outfit during a night out.

The Dominican beauty shared two photos, both of which captured her in the same ensemble and location. Mercado posed outdoors at nighttime. She was on a sidewalk next to what looked to be an Italian restaurant. In the first shot, she faced the camera as she glanced at the onlooker straight-on. Her eyes were focused as she allowed her lips to hang open, putting on a seductive expression.

The second shot showed Mercado with her back toward the viewer, putting her toned backside on display. She turned her head to look at the photographer from over her left shoulder.

Mercado slayed in a revealing all-black look. It included a pair of skintight pleather pants that outlined her shapely legs. She wore the waistband ultra-low, showcasing a pair of thong bottoms. The undergarment was made from a shiny material and she wore the sides high, creating space them and the pants that bared her a bit of her curvy hips.

She had on a skimpy top that resemble a bikini. It boasted small triangles that showed off plenty of her cleavage. She also had on a blazer, though she wore it only on one side, exposing most of her torso.

In the caption, she noted that she doesn’t often post nighttime pics and shared that this was taken during a “date night.” Mercado also revealed that her outfit was courtesy of ASOS.

The post proved to be a hit with her loyal fans. In under a day, the photos have attracted more than 21,400 likes and over 215 comments. Her admirers used the opportunity to interact with Mercado while complimenting her outfit and raving about her unique beauty.

“Epitome of exquisite beauty,” one user wrote.

“What a wonderful look and beautiful girl,” raved another one of her fans.

“Val! You are not real! I refuse to believe you are,” a third admirer replied.

“DAmn Val u killed the competition!” chimed in a fourth user.

