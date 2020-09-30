Osmariel Villalobos Flaunts Her Perfect Curves In A Teal Bikini, Wows Her 3.5 Million Instagram Followers

On Wednesday, September 20, Venezuelan TV show host and model Osmariel Villalobos took to her Instagram page and shared a very hot picture to wow her 3.5 million followers.

In the snapshot, Osmariel rocked a teal-colored bikini which left little to the imagination. It consisted of triangular cups and peach lace on the edges. It also included a thin black strap which tied behind her back. The tiny garment struggled to contain her assets, showing off a glimpse of underboob as well as some sideboob.

Osmariel teamed the bikini top with matching bottoms which boasted pink straps. She pulled the straps high on her slender hips to show off her perfect derriere and long, lean legs. The risqué ensemble also drew attention to her taut stomach.

She wore her highlighted tresses in soft waves, letting her locks cascade over her back. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of stud earrings and a thin friendship bracelet in one of her wrists.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured somewhere in Miami, Florida. The shoot took place outdoors, during the day. Lots of plants could be seen in the background.

Osmariel struck a side pose and spread her legs slightly apart. She threw her head back and closed her eyes. The hottie brought one of her hands near her face and flashed an ear-to-ear smile.

Osmariel tagged her photography service in the post. Within four hours, the picture amassed more than 26,000 likes. In addition to that, several of Osmariel’s followers took to the comments section and shared about 160 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and her sensual sense of style.

“Omg, you are such a beautiful woman, inside out. I love you so much, babe,” one of her fans commented.

“You will always look beautiful in whatever you wear. This swimsuit fits you so well,” chimed in another user.

“You are so cute and attractive. I wish you a great day ahead. Hope you are well and staying safe,” a third follower wrote.

“The most beautiful woman in the world!” a fourth admirer remarked, adding a heart-eyed emoji to the comment.

Other users posted words and phrases like “my wife,” “angel,” and “spectacular pic,” to let Osmariel know how much they adore her.

Aside from her regular followers, some of her fellow models and TV personalities also liked and commented on the pic to show appreciation and support, including Maria Teresa Iannuzzo, Jimena Sanchez, Corina Smith, and Natasha Araos De Miranda.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, on August 26, Osmariel uploaded another skin-baring snap on the photo-sharing website in which she rocked a white, printed bandeau-style bathing suit that perfectly accentuated her enviable physique. To date, the photo has garnered more than 97,000 likes.