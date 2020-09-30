Bruna Rangel Lima Teases She’s ‘Faithful’ While Showcasing Her Curves In Blue Lingerie

Bruna Rangel Lima sent temperatures soaring on Wednesday afternoon with a new Instagram post. The 24-year-old Brazilian native uploaded a sultry snapshot showing her jaw-dropping curves in a blue lingerie set. By the looks of the reaction her picture received, her followers could hardly contain their excitement over this one.

The photo showed Bruna straddling the top of what appeared to be a sofa that was located outdoors near a swimming pool. She leaned forward and braced herself with one hand that was placed between her legs. She arched her back slightly and held her other hand up to her face. Her fingers gently brushed her chin and a faint tattoo could be seen on her inner forearm.

The model styled her brunette tresses with a center part and she swept the loose curls across her back and left them to tumble over one shoulder. She tilted her head and maintained a sultry expression on her face as she gazed directly toward the photographer.

The furniture on the patio as well as the background of the photo were quite muted, likely by design to accentuate Bruna and her phenomenal physique. Some green trees could be seen beyond the pool, and both the patio and furniture were in various hues of gray.

In bold contrast to the background, Bruna’s flawless tanned skin tantalized her followers as her curves strained against the fabric of her lingerie set. The bra had scalloped lace trim and it dipped deeply in the front to showcase the model’s deep cleavage.

The bikini bottoms perfectly highlighted Bruna’s hourglass shape and fully exposed her chiseled abs. By leaning forward and arching her back, everybody could see some of the curves of Bruna’s pert derriere as well.

“Love this pic of you babe,” a fan noted.

“Dayum mama,” another said.

A couple of weeks ago, Bruna debuted a darker chocolate hair color for her long locks. It seems that the brunette hue has been a hit, as quite a few people commented on the change with this new upload as well. As much as everybody loved her as a blond, going darker has been a successful move as well.

Bruna’s 4.1 million Instagram followers flooded her with love over this sultry snapshot. More than 26,000 likes and 300 comments poured in during the initial hour the shot was live on the model’s page.

“Wow Damn Glamorous,” someone praised.

“You are the beauty of the day,” commented another fan.

The Brazilian bombshell wrote in her caption that she was faithful and this teaser that seemed to titillate her fans even further. It looked like it was nothing but love for Bruna’s latest upload and this one might be tough to top.