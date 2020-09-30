‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Billy Makes A Stunning Move

The Young and the Restless episode on Wednesday, September 30, featured Billy making a dangerous move after Victor threatened him. Lily learned the truth about Amanda and Hilary. Meanwhile, Traci dug into the mystery of Dina’s emerald necklace. Finally, Abby turned to Mariah with worries about Chance wanting children.

Chance (Donny Boaz) wondered if he’d scared Abby (Melissa Ordway) off with talk of having a family. She let him know that she had a miscarriage that almost broke her. Later, Abby confided in Mariah (Camryn Grimes) about her concerns over having another baby. Mariah encouraged her not to let fear keep her from getting pregnant again if that is what she wanted to do. When she saw Chance, Abby told him she might be ready for children someday.

Adam (Mark Grossman) listened in as Billy (Jason Thompson) told Lily (Christel Khalil) that “Adam Newman – The Making of a Monster” was ready for publication. Lily worried about a libel suit. He called Amanda (Mishael Morgan) with Lily on speakerphone to discuss the article during a conference call. During their discussion, he mentioned the twins, so Lily learned that Hilary and Amanda were twins. Stunned, Lily decided to go check on Devon (Bryton James). Amanda warned Billy that she needed more time to ensure the story would pass any legal challenges.

At the penthouse, Adam warned Chelsea that even the threat of legal challenges would not stop Billy, so she called him. Chelsea told Billy that the story would negatively affect her son, and he said she should keep Connor (Judah Mackey) away from Adam. Then, Billy questioned her about her strange visit to Chancellor Communications, and he found the listening device and trashed it. Chelsea realized she no longer had access to listen in.

Monty Brinton / CBS

Amanda showed up at the office, and Billy apologized for revealing her twin status to Lily. She told him that there was no record of her and Hilary being born in the hospital in Evanston, and she wondered why their mother only kept one of them. Amanda also questioned if Rose was their mother.

After that, they talked about the article, and Amanda questioned Billy’s motivations. She thought he was risking a lawsuit to stick it to Victor (Eric Braeden) and Adam.

Victor and Nick (Joshua Morrow) spoke at the Ranch, and Victor let his son know that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) was in on the exposé. When Nick met up with Phyllis at her suite, Phyllis guessed that Nick wouldn’t do much to stop the truth from coming out, and Nick admitted she was right.

At Chancellor Communications, Victor stormed in and confronted Billy. He advised his ex-son-in-law that he would rue the day he caused problems for the Newman family. After ordering Victor to leave, Billy got his phone and punched buttons. Lily entered and asked him what he did.

At Society, Adam warned Chance that the exposé would go live soon and that it may contain information about Las Vegas. Chance couldn’t do anything about it. When Adam got home, he said Chelsea should brace herself for the worst, and then they both got phone alerts that left them stunned.

At Crimson Lights, Traci (Beth Maitland) relayed the story of Dina’s (Marla Adams) emerald necklace to Jack (Peter Bergman). It had belonged to a princess, but during World War II, somebody stole the necklace and sold it on the black market. Although Dina was too young to be involved at that point, neither Jack nor Traci knew how the jewelry ended up with their mother. They also weren’t any closer to whatever Dina had tried to tell them with the home movie.