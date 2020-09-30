Gabby Epstein Flaunts Pert Booty In Minuscule Black Two-Piece On The Beach

Gabby Epstein gave fans a glimpse at her incredible booty in a sultry Instagram share on Wednesday. The babe posed on the beach in a barely-there black bikini that left almost nothing to the imagination and certainly drove fans wild.

Gabby’s look included a triangle-shaped top with a string tied around her mid-back. The cut of the bikini was not fully visible since the model had her back to the camera; however, her sideboob was on full display as the fabric curved inward.

Gabby’s muscular back and flat tummy were also on display between the top and a matching thong. A small silver embellishment could be seen at her tailbone. The high-cut bottom rested just above her hips and accentuated her curvy figure. Her round booty and toned legs looked better than ever.

The stunner added a few accessories to her outfit, including some puka shell bracelets. She styled her blond locks down in loose waves.

The photos showed Gabby standing by a large pile of rocks in the sand. In the background, patches of grass and a forest of palm trees could be seen, as well as some lounge beds and umbrellas. It looked to be a fairly overcast day, though that didn’t stop Gabby from enjoying her time by the water.

In the first shot, Gabby cupped her backside in her hands and arched her back in a way that emphasized her figure. She leaned her shoulders back and peered over with a kissing face. She maintained a similar pose for the second image, though this time she stared off into the distance.

The post received more than 31,000 likes and just over 220 comments in under an hour, proving to be a major success with the influencer’s followers. People flocked to the comments section to give praise for her flawless physique.

“Straight up perfection…” one fan wrote with a red heart and a flame emoji.

“Can’t believe how perfect you are,” another user agreed.

“You look absolutely stunning,” a third follower declared.

“It would be impossible to say no to that over shoulder look…” a fourth fan wrote.

Many users simply expressed admiration for the babe using various emoji.

Gabby’s followers know that she can slay any ensemble. She previously shared a post in which she rocked incredibly tiny, bedazzled Daisy Dukes and a cropped tank top that flaunted her abs. Those photos were just as popular, having received more than 45,000 likes.