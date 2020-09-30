‘Playboy’ Model Bryana Holly Flaunts Cleavage While Braless In An Unbuttoned Shirt For Latest Spicy Update

Model Bryana Holly scintillated fans with a jaw-dropping photo for her latest Instagram upload. In the snap, she was photographed in a shirt she left unbuttoned which flaunted her ample assets while she appeared soaking wet.

The 27-year-old does not post on the social media platform often, but caught the attention of her followers with this salacious photo. Holly’s curvaceous figure took center stage as she posed in front of a blank background that helped highlight her beautiful features.

The California native – who is well-known for appearing in Playboy – was captured from the waist up in a closeup shot. She raised her right arm and rested it on her head, and kept her left arm by her side. This pose accentuated her curves as she jutted out her hip. Holly’s long blond hair looked wet as it partially covered her face and hung loosely down her back. Her mouth was agape and there was a sultry look across her gorgeous face as she made strong eye contact with the lens.

Holly rocked a white dress shirt with nothing underneath it. The blonde rolled up the sleeves with the cuffs buttoned, but left the front completely unbuttoned, and the drenched shirt clung to her body. Water droplets covered her near-flawless skin which popped against the plain backdrop. Fans were given an eyeful of her toned midsection and generous bust that was barely contained by the opened top.

For the caption, the Playmate joked that being drenched in water was how she cooled off, and uploaded the steamy pic on Tuesday. Many of Holly’s 1.5 million Instagram followers took notice of the post, and nearly 44,000 showed their approval by tapping the like button in just over 16 hours after it went live. She received more than 210 comments in that time. Model Carmella Rose was among those who responded with fire emoji, as the comments section was littered with those and hearts. Fans littered the replies with compliments about Holly’s stunning beauty.

“That is the most naturally alluring photo I have seen on Instagram,” one admirer wrote.

“Absolutely breathtaking through and through!” a follower replied.

“A real queen ilysm,” a fan commented while adding a heart-eye emoji.

“Concerned at your lack of air conditioning tbh,” one fan joked.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the month Holly flaunted her curves in two different lingerie sets. In the first slide she showcased her cleavage in a tight teddy, and in the second image she put her backside on display in a black thong.