‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eli Warns Lani, Kristen Asks Marlena For A Special Request

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, October 1, 2020 reveal that there will be a lot of big moments in Salem for the week’s penultimate episode.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) issue a warning to his pregnant wife, Lani Price (Sal Stowers). Eli will tell Lani that her past actions could come back to haunt her.

As viewers may remember, it was Lani who originally helped Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) escape out of town and flee the country so that she could dodge the attempted murder charges against her.

Now that Kristen is back in Salem and has been arrested for the crime of stabbing Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) in the chest, Lani’s involvement may also come out during the trial. Lani could be charged with a crime for helping Kristen escape, or she may even lose her job on the police force.

This will make Lani worried and angry. Since it was Eli who arrested Kristen and drew attention to her presence back in Salem, there has been some bad blood between the newlyweds, and it couldn’t be coming at a more stressful time as they only recently learned that they were set to welcome twins.

Meanwhile, Kristen will ask Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) for a special request. Kristen is facing some serious charges and it she’ll do anything she can to escape being in prison. Perhaps she’ll want Marlena to testify on her behalf, claiming that Kristen was temporarily insane at the time of the stabbing.

Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

Kristen did find out that Victor switched her daughter at birth and made her think her child was dead for an entire year, so her emotions were running high at the time that the crime was committed.

Meanwhile, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) will offer Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) some help. Chad will be worried that Jake Lambert (Brandon Barash) will want to take over DiMera Enterprises, so she’ll volunteer to spy on Jake and report back to Chad with anything noteworthy.

Jake doesn’t have much experience in the corporate world, but he does run his own mechanic business. In addition, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) taught him a few things while they were working together.

Finally, Abe Carver (James Reynolds) will unwittingly tip off Melinda Trask. Abe’s daughter, Lani, is Kristen’s best friend, which has made him privy to some information that would prove to be of great importance to the prosecutor trying to put Kristen behind bars.