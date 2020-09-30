Stassie Karanikolaou Lounges Outside, Shows Off Her Curvaceous Figure In Bandeau Bikini

When it comes to flaunting her curvy figure on social media, Stassie Karanikolaou is something of an expert. The model grabbed the attention of her 9.3 million Instagram followers on Wednesday when she shared a snap that saw her kicking back in a stylish bikini.

Stassie’s swimsuit was a shade of charcoal that popped against her skin. The top was a bandeau style, which she wore low on her breasts. The center was also gathered, highlighting her cleavage. The bottoms had a high-rise style waist with high-cut legs.

The brunette beauty was lounging on a white love seat covered with comfortable-looking matching cushions. The furniture was situated outdoors on what appeared to be an covered outdoor patio with a stone floor. Another love seat was positioned close to the one she was relaxing on. Part of a table with chairs was also visible in the picture. A rock wall adorned with topical foliage was in the distance.

Stassie laid on her back with her arms over her head and her legs dangling off the arm of the furniture. The pose showed off her incredibly slim waist line as well as her ample chest. She placed one of her legs was over the other, giving her fans a nice view of the bare skin on the back of her thigh and the side of her hip. Part of a small tattoo on the side of her rib cage was also visible. She gazed at the camera with a focused expression while her long raven-hued hair spilled over the cushions on the seat. Her bronze skin glowed against the fabric on the cushions.

Within an hour of the picture being shared to her account, it racked up a whopping 210,000 likes, proving to be an instant hit among her admirers.

In the post’s caption, she tagged her promotional partner, online retailer Fashion Nova.

Many of Stassie’s admirers took to the comments section to rave over how stunning she looked while simply chilling out.

“My goddess straight up from heaven,” one Instagram user commented.

“Omg you are Fire!!!” a second follower wrote with several flame emoji.

“I love your beautiful body,” added a third fan.

“I don’t know what to say about your beauty I’m just bewitched,” gushed a fourth admirer.

