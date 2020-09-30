Anna Nystrom Sizzles In A Clingy Ribbed Sweater Dress and Clear High Heels

Social media star Anna Nystrom stunned her 8.4 million Instagram followers after modeling a ribbed beige sweater dress.

The garment was a fashionable midi style with a hem that ended at her calves. A small slit extended up towards her knee. The dress also had long sleeves that likely helped keep the model warm and toasty despite the cooler autumn temperatures.

The fabric was made from a clingy ribbed material that flattered her figure to its best advantage. A belt cinched around the waist to highlight her hourglass figure.

The dress was a soft beige color that fit the neutral palette of Nystrom’s favored aesthetic. It also complemented the model’s light blond hair and the white wall that served as the photo’s backdrop.

Nystrom styled her hair into voluminous waves and her long locks cascaded down past her shoulders to her bust. She sported a chic white manicure and accessorized with a dark brown purse that added a pop of contrast to the otherwise bright shot.

Nystrom wore a pair of high-heeled open-toed shoes to complete the ensemble. The heel and the straps were clear, adding an ethereal effect to the picture.

The fitness influencer posed by angling her body sideways to the camera to showcase her curves. She was captured mid-stride, with one leg positioned in front of the other. Her left hand rested against her trim midriff.

Nystrom geotagged the location as her native Sweden and used a fall leaves emoji as her caption for the shot.

Fans adored the latest update and awarded the picture over 25,000 likes and more than 280 comments within just an hour of posting.

“Absolutely stunning and gorgeous,” raved one awestruck fan, emphasizing the compliment with three heart-eye face emoji.

“You are the most elegant woman I’ve seen. You really take care of yourself and I just wanted to compliment you,” gushed a second.

“You are such an inspiration for everything. Fashion, fitness, and life in general. Everything you do is with thought and care and beauty. Thank you for all the stunning posts,” wrote a third.

“You are delightful and charming, like a bud blooming from the sun, which every minute becomes more beautiful, brighter and more wonderful!” poetically added a fourth, concluding the comment with four red rose symbols.

This is not the first time this week that Nystrom has wowed her fans. As previously covered by The Inquisitr, she recently showed off her physique in a mini skirt and crop top while on holiday in Spain. The fun update earned over 86,000 likes.