Megan Fox Flaunts Her Figure In Tight Jeans While Showing PDA With Boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly

Actress Megan Fox was spotted hitting the town with her boyfriend, singer Machine Gun Kelly, this week, and the pair didn’t hold back on the PDA.

According to The Daily Mail, Megan and MGK looked completely enamored with one another as they opted for some outdoor dining in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. The couple, who began dating over the summer, both went casual for the outing.

Megan opted to flaunt her sexy figure while wearing a pair of tight black jeans. The denim fit snugly around her curvaceous hips and hugged her long, lean legs closely. The pants also boasted a distressed look with a hole in one of the knees and some frayed material around her ankles.

She added a dark shirt with a light-colored denim jacket over top. The jacket featured buttons down the front and on the cuffs.

She accessorized the style with a large ring on her finger and thick chains around her neck. She carried her phone in one hand and a large bouquet of flowers in the crook of her arm. She added some black sneakers and a Stella McCartney handbag slung across her body to complete the ensemble.

Megan wore her long, dark hair parted in the middle during the date night. The locks were styled in loose waves that cascaded over both of her shoulders.

Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Richard Colson Baker, decided on a laid back look for the romantic night out as well. He sported a gray t-shirt that showed off many of his tattoos. He also rocked some some floral print pants with cargo pockets on the sides.

Rich Polk/Charley Gallay / Getty Images

He accessorized with a chain around his neck, a large ring on his finger, and some white Converse sneakers. In his hand he carried black and pink bandannas.

MGK had his long, blond hair swept to the side as he wrapped his arm around Megan to pull her in close. He beamed a huge smile with his girl on his arm as the couple strolled down the street.

People Magazine has reported that the duo became official back in May when photos of them spending time together began to circulate. The pics prompted Megan’s longtime love, Brian Austin Green, to confirm that the couple had split in late 2019 following ten years of marriage.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Machine Gun Kelly recently opened up about this romance with Megan during an interview on The Howard Stern Show.

“I didn’t know what [love] was until me and her made eye contact,” Kelly said. “That’s when I was like, ‘Whoa.'”