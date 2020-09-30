Christina Milian Flaunts Killer Legs In Short Shorts & A ‘Merci’ Sweatshirt

Christina Milian treated her audience of 6.4 million to two sizzling new snaps that captured her in a causal yet sexy outfit. The singer posted the images on Wednesday, September 30, and they have attracted plenty of attention so far.

The first image in the series captured the social media star posed in front of green wainscoting and a gold pole. To her side were a brick wall and a vase with a few feathers sticking out. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Paris, France. Christina perched herself up on a piece of furniture that was draped with a fur blanket, extending her legs out in front of her. She tilted her head to the side, meeting the lens with a seductive stare.

The second image in the set showed Christina posing in the same spot, but her sexy choice of footwear and a decorative pillow were visible in the image Christina looked flawless in an outfit from retailer Fashion Nova, who she made sure to tag in her caption. She opted for a black crewneck sweatshirt that was loose on her figure. The piece was printed with the words “Merci” in bold, white letters that were filled in with pearls and rhinestones.

She rocked a pair of white shorts on her lower-half and the garment boasted a daringly short length that showed off her shapely thighs in their entirety. Christina sported a pair of heels with a chunky silver strap that was worn high on her foot while another strap was worn above her toes. She added several accessories, including a pair of gold earrings and a chunky chain necklace to match.

She wore her long, dark locks styled with a middle part, and her hair spilled over her shoulders and back. The singer’s fans have not been shy about sharing their admiration for the double-photo update, and it’s earned over 77,000 likes and 400-plus comments. Several Instagrammers complimented Christina’s figure while a few more expressed their love for her attire.

“You look so gorgeous Tina. I love you so much it hurts,” one follower gushed, adding a set of red hearts.

“Gorgeous lady!! Be our ambassador. DM us please,” an online store suggested.

“One of the most beautiful women on the planet,” a third exclaimed alongside a trio of flames.

“Like you turned back the wheels of time and look even more amazing,” one more gushed.

Earlier this week, it was reported by The Inquisitr that Christina sizzled in another sexy ensemble that perfectly suited her figure, opting for a semi-sheer lingerie set from Savage x Fenty.