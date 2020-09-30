CJ Sparxx Flaunts Her Curves In A Sparkly Green Swimsuit

American Playboy model Cassandra Sienega, aka CJ Sparxx, is well-known on Instagram for sharing her racy photographs from time to time. Taking to her page on Wednesday, September 30, she uploaded yet another hot pic to send temperatures soaring.

In the snapshot, CJ rocked a very revealing, sparkly green swimsuit which perfectly hugged her curves. It boasted a plunging neckline which put her never-ending cleavage on full display. The high-cut leg opening of the swimsuit also drew attention to her toned thighs and sexy legs. She also wore a black belt to accentuate her slender waist.

CJ wore her dark tresses in soft, romantic waves, letting her locks cascade over her back. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a dainty pendant that rested at the base of her neck, highlighting her flawless décolletage. She also accessorized with a pair of small stud earrings and a bracelet to ramp up the glam.

According to the geotag, the pic was captured somewhere in Pasadena, California. The photoshoot took place outdoors, against the background of some trees. To pose, CJ sat on a sun lounger with her legs spread apart. She raised her arms, held one of her hands behind her neck, and touched her hair with the other hand.

The hottie tilted her head, looked toward the floor, and sported a pout to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, CJ announced that she has uploaded a new video on her YouTube channel. She informed users that her sexy ensemble was from the online clothing retailer, Ami Club Wear. The 30-year-old model also tagged her photographer Sebastian and hairstylist Miranda Sierra for acknowledgment.

Within 14 hours of posting, the picture amassed more than 6,000 likes. In addition, several of CJ’s ardent followers took to the comments section and shared about 150 messages in which they praised her amazing figure, pretty looks, as well as her sensual sense of style.

“You are so beautiful and stunning,” one of her fans commented.

“The hottest girl in the world,” chimed in another user, adding a heart-eyed emoji to the comment.

“Your shining, sparkly, scintillating beauty gets the added edge in this sparkly bikini!! Can’t wait to watch that video. I am sure it’s out of this world,” a third admirer remarked.

“Wow! I just watched your YouTube video and I gotta say that I almost enjoyed you trying on those sexy bikinis nearly as much as I would enjoy seeing you taking them OFF!” a fourth follower flirtatiously wrote.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the snapshot, including Tawny Jordan and Quiggle Ignacio.