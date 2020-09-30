Paris Hilton Says Boyfriend Carter Reum ‘Transformed’ Her Life In Touching Anniversary Photo

Paris Hilton shared the details of her “perfect match” on Tuesday by posting an intimate photo of herself and her boyfriend, Carter Reum, and explaining how she feels like the “luckiest” girl for having found him.

Paris described the author and entrepreneur as the “missing piece” of her puzzle and celebrated the anniversary of their relationship with a sweet photo of the two looking into each others’ eyes and smiling.

In the photo, the “Stars Are Blind” singer wore an off-the-shoulder, bohemian-style yellow dress. She also sported colorful strands in her hair with blue, pink, and orange blended into her light blond locks, which she wore long and straight. On the right upper side of her head, “Paris” was written in the baby blue color.

Carter wore a light blue, button-down shirt with a multicolored stripe across the arm. His dark navy, chino pants complimented the shirt. He accessorized the look with a classic-looking watch on his wrist.

The two embraced with their arms around each others’ waists, smiling against a backdrop that seemingly served as an advertisement for Paris’ YouTube documentary This Is Paris.

Paris’ share was a hit with fans, as more than 2,300 people commented on the post. Followers voiced their support for the DJ’s upload, celebrating the pair’s connection and expressing their hope that the relationship would endure.

“You deserve all the happiness P! Couple GOALS,” gushed a user.

“Please get married. Can’t wait to see you as a beautiful bride,” another fan wrote, hoping the couple would take their relationship to the next level.

“So much love,” actress Selma Blair also commented, celebrating the happy pair.

“I love how happy he makes you babe[.] i love, Love!” pop star Nicole Scherzinger wrote, proud of her pal.

Paris has been unafraid to share the intimate details of her personal life lately. Her This Is Paris YouTube documentary revealed aspects of her troubled adolescence. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the heiress revealed traumatic stories about her past, including the alleged abuse she endured at the Provo Canyon School. The 39-year-old told People ahead of the release that she “buried” her truth “for so long,” but was “proud” of the woman she had become.