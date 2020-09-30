Khloe Terae Practices SUP Yoga In Skintight Snake-Print Workout Gear

Khloe Terae showed off her incredible balance and flexibility in her latest Instagram post on Wednesday. The Canadian bombshell shared a series of snapshots from her stand-up paddleboard (SUP) yoga class. She looked stunning in some tiny snake-print workout gear that did nothing but favors for her assets as she performed various stretches and splits.

The photos showed Khloe standing on a yellow paddleboard. The water below rippled in gentle waves. In the background, a beach filled with palm trees could be seen, as well as some docked boats. It looked to be a beautiful day for an outdoor workout as the sun washed over the model and gave her tan skin a radiant glow.

Khloe’s look included a black and white plunging sports bra with criss-crossed straps on her chest. The low neckline did little to cover her ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. The band came down to just below her bust.

Khloe’s flat, toned tummy was exposed between the top and a pair of tight biker shorts in a matching pattern. The waistband came up to her belly button and hugged her hourglass figure closely. The remaining material barely stretched over her pert booty and clung to her shapely thighs. The babe’s killer leg muscles were on display.

Khloe finished the look with a pair of dark sunglasses, a pendant necklace, stud earrings, a gold bracelet, and a silver watch. She styled her blond locks black in a messy bun.

In one shot, Khloe leaned her body and arms back as she pushed her chest out, which exposed some sideboob. She also performed a bridge pose with her derriere in the air, as well as one-legged stretch. Another image showed the model in an upward-facing dog pose with her arms pressed against her body, which squeezed her cleavage out even more.

The post received more than 4,000 likes and nearly 100 comments in just a few hours, proving to be a major success with Khloe’s followers. Many people showered her with love in the comments section.

“How is this possible…beyond impressive,” one fan wrote with a flame emoji.

“Such a great body you have! It’s like a finely tuned machine!” another person added.

“You look stunning even when working out,” a third user wrote.

It’s certainly true that Khloe looks amazing in all her posts. In another series, she sported a neon green bikini that perfectly showcased her assets, which her fanbase loved.