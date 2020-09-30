Hilary Duff Shows Off Tattooed Arm In Orange Dress For ‘Cosmopolitan’

Hilary Duff took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself that took place for Cosmopolitan’s U.K. publication. The singer, actress, and businesswoman rocked more than one outfit for the magazine and looked nothing short of incredible.

In the first shot, the “Someone’s Watching Over Me” hitmaker stunned in an orange dress that featured large buttons going up the middle. The garment had wide straps and displayed her decolletage. Duff tied a leather knot belt around her waist of the same color around the side of her attire. She accessorized with a necklace and dangling earrings while styling her blond hair up. However, she left the front down to frame out her face. Duff is a fan of body art and showed off the tattoos inked down her right arm. According to Steal Her Style, the 33-year-old has a total of 13 tattoos all over her body.

Duff posed outdoors with her right arm raised. She gazed directly at the camera lens with a smirk while the sun was shining behind her.

In the next slide, the Lizzie McGuire star opted for a cream garment with long sleeves. Duff put in gold earrings and wore her wavy hair down. She was snapped closer up in front of a clear blue sky. Duff sported an over-the-shoulder pose and looked fixated on something to her right.

In the third and final frame, she flashed a huge smile in a long-sleeved white shirt that was decorated with purple flowers all over. Duff paired the ensemble with light blue denim jeans and a leather belt. She kept her nails short the occasion and accessorized with rings and small earrings.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 201,000 likes and over 1,100 comments, proving to be very popular with her 15.6 million followers.

“I love how real you have been after all these years! You are a beautiful woman truly!” one user wrote.

“Wow they’ve captured you perfectly. You are a lovely lady with such class,” another person shared.

“Wow! Beautiful! And you look so damn happy!” remarked a third fan.

“You’re absolutely radiant! Keep killing it,” a fourth admirer commented.

For her caption, Duff thanked Cosmopolitan for letting her “grace” their cover and joked that they reminded her that after having kids, she lost all her brain cells.

Earlier this year, the mom-of-two covered Parents Magazine with her son Luca and daughter Banks. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she rocked a white long-sleeved top featuring a floral pattern.