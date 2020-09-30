‘Dancing With The Stars’ Producer Andrew Llinares Explains Why Tom Bergeron And Erin Andrews Were Replaced

Dancing With The Stars producer Andrew Llinares has explained why popular hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were let go, US Magazine reported. Specifically, he told a group of reporters that the program “needed to evolve.”

As reported at the time by The Inquisitr, back in July it was announced that Bergeron who had hosted the competition since the first episode, and Andrews, who came on as his co-host in Season 18, were being let go.

Further, the insanely-popular ABC reality competition series was ditching the two-host format in favor of one single host, Tyra Banks.

The change went over exceptionally poorly with fans, to put it mildly. Further, Banks’ first season as the host has been met with its share of controversies, such as when fans took her to task for a series of “awkward” mistakes during the early episodes of the current series, number 29, as The Daily Mail reported.

Growing pains aside, producer Andrew Llinares is sticking by the decisions he and his team have made regarding the future of the program.

On Wednesday, ABC hosted for its VirtuFall Panel, a town hall of sorts where stars and producers of the network’s programs show off their product to reporters, in advance of upcoming traditional fall TV season. This year, the event is being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And of course, on topic on everyone’s mind was the personnel changes at DWTS.

During the event, Llinares said that he made the right decision in shaking things up, in order to keep DWTS from becoming stale.

“I think it’s all about evolution. I think any show like this that has been on many, many seasons needs to continue to evolve,” he said.

Further, he noted that, though DWTS has a loyal audience, making changes at the hosting level could bring in even more viewers.

“I think changing the host was all about evolution, it was about making the show feel fresh, making it feel new… maybe to a new audience as well, as well as the audience that’s been there for years,” he said.

Further, he came to the defense of Banks, in the context of both having a single host as opposed to do, and through the lens of her growth as the glue that holds the competition together.

“Tyra is doing an amazing, amazing job. It’s just so wonderful to have her energy in the ballroom and her expertise as a host in the ballroom. I think I think she’s brought a new life to everything. It’s really exciting,” he said.