Brooke Shields, 55, Looks Stunning As She Poses With ‘My New Friend’ In Latest Snap

Brooke Shields introduced a new friend to her Instagram followers on Wednesday. The 55-year-old actress looked fabulous as she posed next to her new buddy and her fans showed her plenty of love in response to this one.

The photo that Brooke shared showed her standing next to a beautiful horse in what appeared to be a riding ring. She wore a black pullover jacket that covered a long-sleeved white shirt along with a pair of tan-colored pants. The form-fitting pants showcased Brooke’s long, lean legs and the tall actress leaned her head against that of the horse.

In the caption, Brooke noted that this was her new friend and she included a horse emoji. She smiled broadly as she cozied up against her pal and gently placed one hand over its muzzle. Her torso appeared to be pressing up against the side of its head, surely a sign that she felt confident and at ease with her buddy.

Brooke wore her dark hair in a casual style. She had it parted in the center and swept back away from her face slightly. The loose waves tumbled down her back and over her shoulder and she looked effortlessly gorgeous.

More than 1.1 people follow Brooke’s Instagram page and 11,000 of them liked the new photo in the first hour after she’d uploaded it. Almost 200 people also commented and everybody adored this sweet snapshot of the 55-year-old star.

“You’re both beautiful!” someone said.

“Classy Brooke! Love you!” a fan praised.

“U look greater every day!!” another declared.

“As stunning as in the 80s…!” detailed someone else.

Quite a few of Brooke’s fans expressed their excitement that she loves horses and joked that they would be paying her a visit. Some noted their love for horseback riding themselves as they detailed how it soothes their souls or otherwise comforts them. Many complimented the actress on her ageless beauty, often noting that she has barely changed since her early days of acting.

This Wednesday upload seemed to be a current photo, but Brooke has tantalized her followers with some throwbacks recently too. One post that she shared a few days ago featured a video compilation of throwbacks from her decades-long career. She noted that she’d signed on with IMG Models and teased that big things were on the way.

In fact, quite a few of Brooke’s recent Instagram uploads have teased projects that she has in the works. This picture, however, seemed to capture a sweet moment of a simple day of horseback riding. It was a moment that her followers clearly loved having the opportunity to see.