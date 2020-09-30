Brazilian Bombshell Suzy Cortez Flaunts Rock Hard Abs While Posing In Skimpy Booty Shorts On Instagram

Suzy Cortez treated her audience to another great view of her fit figure in the latest addition to her Instagram page. The social media influencer and fitness coach shared the smoking hot shot on Wednesday, September 30, and her fans have been loving it.

The image captured the model with her body turned in profile as she posed indoors. A geotag in the post indicated that she was at Bodytech, where she was likely getting a workout in. Suzy stood next to a glass wall and a covering of greenery. Behind her were a few pieces of exercise equipment and a silver trash bin. The Brazilian bombshell tilted her head back and gazed into the camera, covering her mouth and nose with a large, black face mask. She draped one arm over her booty and grabbed a weight with the opposite.

The Miss BumBum World 2019 titleholder showcased her bombshell body in a mismatched set. On top, she rocked an off-the-shoulder bra that showed off her muscular arms and shoulders and the tattoos on her biceps. It had a straight neckline that covered her chest, and the bottom band was tight on her ribs, leaving her chiseled abs well on display.

The bottom of Suzy’s workout attire was just as hot. She opted for a pair of blue and purple shorts that were tight on her legs. The garment was trimmed with white on the sides and the hem, and its daringly short length treated her audience to an eyeful of her shapely thighs. The waistband was worn a few inches below her navel, and its tight fit accentuated her tiny midsection.

Suzy styled her long, brunette locks with a deep side part, and her hair spilled messily over her shoulders and chest.

It didn’t take long for fans to take notice of the update. After being live for only a few minutes, it accrued over 2,500 likes and 40-plus comments from fans. Several social media users applauded Suzy’s fit figure while a few more answered her request by suggesting a caption for the photo instead.

“Hello beautiful how are you dear,” one follower gushed, adding several red hearts and flame emoji.

“Gorgeous babe,” another social media user simply wrote.

“Effortless or perfection,” a third commented with the addition of a few flexing muscle emoji.

“My Love Baby!” a fourth exclaimed.

