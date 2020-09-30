Olympic Gymnast Nastia Liukin Is A Denim Dream In Ripped Jeans & Cowboy Hat And Poses With ‘New Friends’

The athlete also said the image could serve as her "audition pic" for the hit television series "Yellowstone."

Nastia Liukin showed off her chic sense of style in the latest addition to her Instagram feed on Wednesday. The Olympic gymnast looked like a denim dream as she introduced her 1 million-plus followers to some “new friends” she made during her trip to Montana.

The 30-year-old sat in profile to the camera top of a log fence in the snap, stretching one leg out in front of her while resting the other on the wooden railing below. She tilted her head up toward the sky as she posed, gazing at something off into the distance through a pair of round sunglasses as the warm sunshine spilled down on her to illuminate her slender frame. A group of cattle could be seen sitting in the large field behind her, which appeared to be the pals she referred to in the caption.

The photo appeared to have been snapped during Nastia’s recent vacation to Montana, as she explained that the hit Paramount television program Yellowstone was filmed “just up the road” from where her home is in the 41st state. She certainly seemed to draw inspiration from the show when getting dressed for the day, noting that the snap could even serve as her “audition pic” for the series.

Nastia looked stunning as she enjoyed the great outdoors in a trendy, all-denim ensemble. Her look included a chambray blouse from Free People with large balloon sleeves that cinched at her wrists. She tucked the top in the high-rise waistband of her jeans, which were a slightly darker shade of denim to provide a bit of contrast to her look. The bottoms appeared to be a skinny cut, as they clung tightly to her curvy hips and lean legs. They also featured distressed detailing over her knees to give her outfit a slightly edgy vibe.

Nastia completed her look with a pair of chunky, khaki boots, and tied a bright red bandana around her neck. She also sported da black cowboy hat on top of her blond locks.

The breathtaking snap quickly drew the attention of Nastia’s followers, many of whom flocked to the comments section to shower the athlete with love.

“Wow. What an amazing location,” one person wrote.

“Great picture of a very beautiful lady!!” praised another fan.

“Ha ha ha, Costner should definitely call you!” a third follower added, referencing Yellowstone star Kevin Costner.

“Stunning,” added a fourth admirer.

The post has also racked up nearly 4,000 likes within four hours of going live.