Evgeniya Lvovna Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Cropped Tank Top & Tiny Denim Shorts

On Tuesday, September 29, Russian model Evgeniya Lvovna shared a series of stunning snaps with her 1.1 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 25-year-old sitting on a cement bench in front of green foliage. What appears to be storefronts can be seen in the blurred background. According to the post’s geotag, the location of the casual photoshoot was Saint Augustine, Florida.

Evgeniya opted to wear a cowl neck cropped tank top adorned with an intricate pattern and tiny, high-waisted denim shorts. The ensemble, which was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, accentuated her toned midsection and lean legs. As for accessories, the model sported a silver cross pendant necklace, a sparkling ring, and a brown scrunchie worn on her left wrist. The brunette beauty also wore her curly locks down, with some of her hair pinned back.

In the first image, Evgeniya placed both of her hands between her legs and tilted her head. She looked directly at the photographer with a small smile playing on her lips. She altered her position for the following photo by touching her thigh and raking her fingers through her hair, as she lowered her gaze.

In the caption, Evgeniya advertised for Fashion Nova by tagging the company.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 23,000 likes. Quite a few of Evgeniya’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Wow! You are really sweet looking,” wrote one fan, adding a heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

“You’re one gorgeous lady,” remarked another admirer.

“You are so beautiful sweetheart,” added a different devotee, along with two red heart emoji.

“How much more adorable can you look??” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

The social media sensation engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, Evgeniya is not shy when it comes to flaunting her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, last week, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a crop top and a pair of cheeky shorts while posing on a bed. That post has been liked over 49,000 times since it was shared.