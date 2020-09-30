Kelly Clarkson Shows Off Trim Waist, Hikes Up Skirt & Wiggles Her Hips For The ‘Genie In A Bottle’ Challenge

The end results of Kelly's efforts included Christina Aguilera's hit song.

Kelly Clarkson appeared to make herself disappear into a glass of wine for a fun social media challenge. She shared her take on the viral “Genie In A Bottle” video trend as a digital exclusive on The Kelly Clarkson Show‘s YouTube channel.

For her “Try That Trend” segment, Kelly, 38, was clad in a color that she rocks rather often. Her latest mostly black ensemble included a form-fitting black top with a V-neck. She wore the shirt tucked into a pleated maxi skirt. The garment featured a multicolored spotted pattern that brightened up her dark look. She also sported a wide belt that cinched her in at the waist, accentuating its slim shape. She completed her ensemble with a pair of black tights.

Kelly’s jewelry included a pair of thin hoop earrings and an array of stacked necklaces. She wore her blond hair styled with a deep side part. The front was swept back in a half updo, while the back flowed down in soft waves.

The talk show host was shown carefully studying a TikTok video with a glass of red wine in the foreground. A woman could be seen in the background some distance away. She stood on a chair and lifted one leg up high. She then lowered it to make it look like she was stepping inside the cup. Once both feet were on the floor, she wiggled her hips and slowly lowered her body until she completely disappeared behind the beverage.

“Oh, this is going to take ability,” Kelly said as she watched the clip.

After viewing a second video, she tried the challenge for herself. A wooden upholstered chair had been placed on the stage of her talk show set, and her own gigantic glass of wine sat near the camera. She commented on her choice in apparel as she climbed up on the seat.

“I love that I’m wearing a skirt while everybody else is in yoga pants,” she said.

Kelly took a wide side step off of the chair, but she realized that she’d made an error as soon as her foot hit the floor. She reminded herself that she was wearing a long skirt, and she hiked it up for her next attempt. She clutched the front of the garment between her legs as she side-stepped off the seat again. This time, she successfully completed the challenge by doing her own hip shimmy. She placed the palms of her hands together over her head to make her dance a bit more genie-like as she lowered her body all the way down to the floor.

The Christina Aguilera song “Genie in a Bottle” was added to the final product, which Kelly shared at the end of the segment. According to her, the “best part” of the trend was taking a sip of her prop when her work was done.