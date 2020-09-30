Natalie Roser Flaunts Voluptuous Cleavage In Skintight Cropped Cardigan

Natalie Roser took to Instagram to share sexy pics that captured her in a rather sensuous outfit. The model delighted her fans to the brand-new update on the morning of Wednesday, September 30.

Natalie shared that it was an early morning for her, but she seemed to have a solution for her crisis. In her caption she said that these kinds of mornings called for extra concealer. According to her geotag, she was in Sydney, Australia.

The social media influencer posed indoors for the photo op. She casually placed one hand on her waist while holding her phone in the other. She looked into her cellphone’s camera while angling her head forward for the shot.

In the second snap, Natalie tucked her one hand in her pocket while holding her phone with the other. She tilted her head to the side for the selfie while slightly parting her lips. In both images, she appeared to be in a roomy trailer with a gray curtain separating her from the rest of the room.

Natalie flaunted her bombshell body in casual attire. She sported a skintight cropped cardigan in a soft yellow color. The top had a plunging neckline and fit snugly over her bust and stomach region. Natalie’s voluptuous assets spilled from the unbuttoned confines and complemented the buttery fabric. The shortened cardigan also exposed her lower midriff, allowing her to put her toned stomach on display.

The Australian model added a pair of on-trend paperbag trousers to complete the look. The high-waist khaki pants skimmed her hips and seemed to be a rather comfortable fit with its pleats down the legs. She loosely tied the straps in front to hang down the front of the bottoms.

Natalie styled her blond mane with a middle part, and her hair tumbled in loose waves over her shoulders and back. She kept her nails short and neat for this particular ensemble.

The post quickly garnered close to 8,000 likes and more than 100 comments. Some of her fans complimented Natalie about her flawless beauty, while others thought that her outfit was stunning.

“Beautiful, gorgeous picture of you Natalie Roser,” one fan gushed.

Another follower referenced her caption about wearing concealer.

“My guess is you’re still drop-dead gorgeous without it,” they mused.

A third Instagram user loved the confident attitude Natalie was exuding.

“I can tell that you love what you’re wearing!” they raved.

