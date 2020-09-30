Brooke Burke, 49, Showcases Her Sculpted Body In Skimpy Sports Bra & Leggings

Actress and fitness aficionado Brooke Burke took to Instagram to inspire her followers on Wednesday, which happens to be National Women’s Health and Fitness Day. She uploaded a picture that featured her flaunting her chiseled body while rocking a sporty look that included a sports bra and a pair of leggings.

Brooke’s post was a celebration of women’s health, and in a lengthy caption, she promoted a live stream on her app as well as a live question and answer session later in the day.

The former Dancing With The Stars co-host was certainly dressed for the occasion. Her bra was a shade of charcoal. It featured a low-cut neckline and the hemline cut off just under her breasts. The number was also gathered at the center, highlighting her chest. Her leggings were a bright shade of pink, and they had a capri-style cut with a mid-rise waist. She also sported a pair of white trainers.

The 49-year-old wore her hair pulled back in a ponytail. Her accessories included two dainty bracelets.

The update was geotagged in Malibu, Calfornia. Brooke stood on a grey yoga mat which was situated on a slated wooden platform on a bright green landscaped lawn. A grassy hillside and a row of small bushes was visible behind her. A few trees could also be seen in the distance. A white oval shade, presumably a prop for her workout session, was positioned behind the platform. Part of a dog was also visible in the snap. Sunlight dappled through trees highlighting her smooth skin.

Brooke faced the camera, and she wore a big smile on her face. She posed with one knee bent flexing her calf muscle. She cocked one hip to the side showing off her sculpted thighs. With one hand on her hip and her other hand resting on her thigh, she flaunted her ripped abs and curvy hips. Her shapely shoulders and toned upper arms were also prominent in the snap.

The comments section filled up with heart and flame emoji, and a few of her followers chimed in with what they thought of the picture.

“You look fabulous!” one Instagram user wrote.

“Gorgeous figure,” a second admirer added.

As The Inquisitor previously reported, Brooke recently teamed up with Sports Illustrated for a workout video. The magazine uploaded to clip to their Instagram page, and it featured her in her bedroom wearing a black sports bra and a matching pair of skintight bike shorts.